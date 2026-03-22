African Born Kicker Drills 70-Yard Field Goal at UTSA Pro Day

Seventy yards. For most NFL kickers, it’s a distance reserved for practice stunts. For African-born Jaffer Murphy at UTSA’s Pro Day, it was a job application that no scout in attendance could ignore.

Murphy impressed NFL scouts with his speed and strong leg during his Pro Day on Wednesday in San Antonio. Murphy ran a 40-yard dash in 4.50 seconds and made 12 out of 13 field goals. He even kicked a 70-yard field goal that hit the back of the net, even with a crosswind. His performance showed both his accuracy and strength, which impressed all the scouts who were there to watch him.

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Murphy was born in Liberia. When he was very young, his family placed him in an orphanage so he could have a better life. Soon after, an American family adopted him, who brought him to the United States. He grew up in Marion, Iowa, with his two brothers, Levi and Sam, who were also adopted from Liberia. The three brothers played sports together as a family, which helped shape Murphy into who he is today. The kicker has charted quite the journey to land this coveted opportunity at UTSA.

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That power in Murphy’s legs comes from being a soccer player. He played it at Drake and Florida Gulf Coast University. At the former college, Murphy was an All-Missouri Valley Conference Freshman Team Pick in 2020. Unfortunately, Murphy had a bad season when he transferred to Florida Gulf Coast. At that time, his mom encouraged him to try something new, so he chose to move to college football. Murphy, in his very first season as a kicker, became a sensation in the D-II level. He made 13 field goals and had a 100% record on point-after-touchdowns (PAT). He also set a record with a 60-yard field goal, the longest made in D-II football that year.

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That got him a spot at North Carolina, but he transferred to UTSA later. He became a kickoff specialist for the Roadrunners and recorded 54 touchbacks on 88 kickoffs. Both totals are the second-highest total on UTSA’s single-season record list.

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Jaffer Murphy could be a special NFL player because the new kickoff rules focus on accuracy and placement, not just power. He is very fast, so he can get to the ball carrier quickly on kickoffs. He can also kick very far, over 50 yards, which makes him attractive to NFL teams. Even though he probably won’t be picked in the 2026 draft, teams might invite him to try out as an undrafted player. If he gets a chance, he could become a unique and valuable player on special teams.

The history of drafting kickers is a mixed bag. Sometimes they are overnight successes and other times they end up being spectacular draft-day reaches that haunt franchises for years. While most elite kickers like Justin Tucker or Adam Vinatieri entered the league as undrafted free agents, a few have been selected as high as the first round.

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Teams rarely use high draft picks on specialists because missing out on a starting position player is never worth it. However, the following kickers were famously selected in the first round. In 1966, Charles Paul Gogolak was selected at No.6 overall by the Redskins. He ended up playing for 6 seasons and had a field goal percentage of 55.9%. In 1979, Russell Erxleben was picked at No.11 overall by the Saints. He ended up switching to punter. A year prior, in 1978, Steven Richard Little was picked at No.15 overall by the Cardinals. He played for 3 seasons and had a field goal percentage of 48%.

Now a common theme is visible and it is that these are all old drafts from decades ago and that the game has now completely changed. There is one instance of a kicker going in the first round in the 21st century. In 2000, Sebastian Paweł Janikowski was selected at No.17 overall by the Oakland Raiders. He played for over 18 seasons and had a field goal percentage o 80.4% by the end of his career.

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Raiders owner Al Davis drafted him so high because he believed a kicker who could score from anywhere was worth more than a traditional player. Janikowski became a Raiders icon, playing 17 seasons for the franchise and delivering more career value than almost any other player in that first round.

But there is a reason why kickers are not picked this high. The biggest cautionary tale is of Roberto Aguayo. In 2016, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded up into the second round to select Aguayo, who was one of the most accurate kickers in NCAA history at the time. The pressure turned out to be too much for him. Aguayo struggled in his first preseason, missing simple extra points. He lasted only one season after hitting just 71% of his field goals, becoming one of the examples programs use to remind everyone that drafting a kicker early is a mistake.

247Sports’ Easton Butler spoke with every NFL team at the Pro Day, giving them a chance to see his skills and athletic abilities up close. He has also shared a video showing a 45-inch vertical jump in the gym, showing how explosive and athletic he is. This strength and agility add to his kicking ability, making him an impressive and attractive prospect for NFL teams. But he clearly left a lasting impact on one team.

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Jaffer Murphy gains interest from one $8.5 billion team

The Philadelphia Eagles still trust Jake Elliott. They recently updated his contract, which likely means he will stay with the team for another season. Elliott has made important kicks, including long distance ones in the playoffs that helped the team win out. However, his consistency has become a concern. In 2024, Elliott didn’t make any kicks longer than 50 yards. In the first two weeks of the 2025 season, he made two 58-yard field goals.

Even with those long kicks, his overall field-goal percentage over the past two seasons has dropped below what a top team might expect. This is why the Eagles are watching other kickers, and Jaffer Murphy has caught their attention. NFL insider Arye Pulli confirmed that Murphy spoke with the team at the event.

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The performance that he put up will surely have many others following. But the Eagles will fight hard for Murphy, since a kicker as explosive as him will always be a welcome addition. He’s worth spending a draft pick on.