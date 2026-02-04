African Colorado Athlete Gets Green Card Update and Promises Deion Sanders a Championship

Deion Sanders’ offensive line has a 6’4”, 330-pounder who doesn’t fit the usual recruiting arc. African OL Yahya Attia was born in Egypt, developed in Europe, and started playing American football just three years ago. He recently revealed his immigration process is nearly complete, a milestone he directly connected to his goal of winning a championship for Coach Prime.

“I just got my social security number and then 11 months… I’m getting a green card,” Yahya Attia told Deion Sanders in a new Well Off Media episode on February 3. “I got a deal with Coach Prime. I win the Big 12 championship. I got a deal with Coach Prime. He [is] going to make sure I’m straight. He [is] going to post on Twitter.”

Before Colorado, Attia played for the Vienna Vikings in the European Football League, one of the most established clubs overseas, with five Eurobowl titles and an ELF championship in 2022. After just one season there, he earned a call-up to the Austrian national team and helped win a European title by beating Finland and Sweden.

That run qualified Austria for the 2025 World Championship. It also opened a door for him to the NFL Academy in London, a development pipeline for international prospects ages 16 to 19.

Colorado dipped into that same pool in 2023 with LB Kofi Taylor-Barrocks, the academy’s top-ranked prospect who eventually transferred to UTEP in 2024. The Buffs doubled down with Yahya Attia in April 2024 after a heavy P4 recruitment. His second season in Boulder has been uneven but revealing. Injuries to Jordan Seaton, Larry Johnson III, and Xavier Hill created snaps, and he took them wherever they appeared. Even at TE when asked.

“I practice guard, center, whatever. I’m just ready to play whatever,” he said. “I played right guard in the game, I played left guard in the game, I played center in the game, so I don’t really care. I think I’m the best on every position.”

His first career start came in a November loss to West Virginia. Still, Pro Football Focus graded him at 87.9 in pass protection, good enough for the Big 12 Team of the Week. Colorado’s O-line struggled overall, but Yahya Attia didn’t. And he knows how far behind he started.

“I haven’t had any college experience at all,” he said, pointing to limited reps. “But off the field, I’m just watching tape, learning the playbook, and learning the defense. I’m International. I know I’m new to the game, but I feel like I’m one of the smartest.”

Fulfilling his promise will be a monumental task for Attia, as Colorado faces one of the nation’s toughest schedules in 2026.

Can Deion Sanders survive Colorado’s 2026 schedule?

Over the past two seasons, the Big 12’s winning formula has been consistent. Defend well and run the ball. Colorado hasn’t checked either box reliably yet, and Deion Sanders knows it. That’s why the interior offensive line matters a lot. But the Buffs’ 2026 schedule won’t help them ease into contention.

According to On3’s Brett McMurphy, Colorado is the only Big 12 team and one of just five nationally scheduled to face 11 P4 opponents. Georgia Tech and Northwestern headline the nonconference slate, with Weber State mixed in, before nine conference games that include defending champion Texas Tech and five bowl teams.

First, the Buffs travel to Georgia Tech for their opener and return home to face Weber State on September 12. Two road games follow with Northwestern and Baylor, and then they start October with two home games against Texas Tech and Utah. That is a tough gauntlet in itself, but it doesn’t end there. They are ending their season with games against Arizona State, Houston, Cincinnati, and UCF. Each of these teams may have a chance to be in postseason contention.

However, it also gives Deion Sanders a chance to rub shoulders with the best. That means easier motivation talks as his players will be fired up to prove their mettle.