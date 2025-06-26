After Arch Manning’s Mother, Steve Sarkisian Also Snubs Peyton & Eli Manning From Texas QB’s Inner Circle

Arch Manning’s last name might carry the weight of quarterback royalty, but his journey to the University of Texas has been anything but predictable. With every step Arch Manning has taken, fans have expected Peyton and Eli to be the brains calling the shots and training Arch to be the next “Manning.” But that picture-perfect narrative is giving way to something much more grounded.

While football fans and media alike expected the next Manning prodigy to be molded by the same NFL hands that lifted Super Bowl trophies, the real story has taken shape quietly. It didn’t involve private quarterback camps curated by Peyton or film sessions led by Eli. Arch’s development, and his parents have been vocal about it.

“He really learned the game from Coop,” Arch’s mother, Ellen Manning, revealed. “As much as they are great influences, they weren’t around a ton.” She noted that Eli and Peyton were rarely involved in his games or training. “I don’t think Eli ever saw Arch play a high school or college football game. Peyton would come in for a game or two occasionally.” Arch’s interaction with them was limited to a few events, like the Manning Passing Academy or brief family get-togethers.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian added another layer to the story during an interview with ESPN’s Greg McElroy. Reflecting on Arch’s recruiting process, Sarkisian said, “They kept it very low-key, they went and visited the schools that they wanted to visit. It wasn’t like, ‘Hey, you need to get on a Zoom call with Payton and Eli and talk about the offense and things.’ They went through a very natural recruiting process.”

Instead of leaning into the family name, the Mannings let Arch chart his own course. And the results can be seen in his personality. Sarkisian said, “If you didn’t know the name on the back of his jersey, you’d just say, ‘That guy’s a great teammate.’” The same attitude was seen as Arch backed up Quinn Ewers last year. When he got a chance to start after Quinn’s injury, Arch led the offense with ease. However, when Ewers’ returned, Arch also resumed his back-up duties. No media drama! No headlines about wanting the starting spot.

As Arch Manning steps into the spotlight as Texas’ starting quarterback, his journey looks less like a Manning-family-guided mission and more like a regular kid trying to just do his best. With Peyton and Eli mostly watching from afar, it’s been Cooper and Ellen Manning quietly shaping the course with no frills, no fanfare, just focus.

The downsides of the Manning name

Not everyone is on board the Arch Manning hype train. Legendary coach Steve Spurrier isn’t sold on the hype just yet, questioning the logic behind Manning’s rapid ascent. “If he was this good, how come they let Quinn Ewers play all the time last year?” Spurrier asked, pointing to Ewers’ eventual 7th-round draft selection as a reflection on Manning’s readiness. While oddsmakers have Arch at +700 for the Heisman, Spurrier’s skepticism adds weight to those who still need to see proof on the field.

There are also some analysts who put others much above Arch. Sooner insider George Stoia laid out a compelling case for why John Mateer has better chances of winning the Heisman. “Do you want the guy with tremendous upside or someone whose floor is a little bit higher?” he asked, leaning toward Mateer’s experience and pairing with Ben Arbuckle as a better fit for a make-or-break season. With 3,139 total yards and 29 touchdowns last year, Mateer’s stats only weaken Arch’s case.

So, carrying a royal last name in college football isn’t all applause and smooth passes. It comes with pressure that doesn’t let up and a swarm of critics ready to pounce on every misstep. For Arch Manning, the name on his jersey turns every down into a headline. And every rival quarterback into a measuring stick.