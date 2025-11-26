After Boldly Predicting Own Future in College Football, Shane Beamer Predicts That of Rival Dabo Swinney

The 51-7 Week 13 win against Coastal Carolina must have felt good for head coach Shane Beamer. However, it came at a point in the season when the result wouldn’t really boost South Carolina’s SEC standing. With little left to look forward to this year, Beamer has shifted his focus to the future, even speculating about what may lie ahead for rival Dabo Swinney’s Clemson.

Shane Beamer has been discussing the future lately, specifically the 2026 season. After the heartbreaking 30-31 loss to the Aggies in week 12, Beamer predicted that South Carolina would be in a much better position next season while being in playoff contention. And now, Beamer has turned his focus to the Palmetto Bowl, saying the Week 14 season finale against Clemson is only a stepping stone for what the rivalry will become next season.

“Next season, and every year out, this game will be played in November on Thanksgiving weekend with playoff implications,” The State beat reporter Jordan Kaye shared Beamer’s prediction in a post on X.

Currently, South Carolina has a 4-7 record and is not bowl eligible. On the other hand, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson has a 6-5 record in the ACC with no chance of contending for the ACC championship. A win in Week 14 will not affect the current season. So, some fans might wonder where Beamer’s confidence comes from. However, it also shows that he has already started planning for the next season. Those plans may involve making recruiting moves, adjusting tactics, and even changing his coaching staff.

Even so, a rivalry game is still a rivalry game. And when the game is as intense as the Palmetto Bowl, things are bound to get spicy. The Week 14 clash gives both teams a chance to deliver an unforgettable game in an otherwise forgettable season.

Shane Beamer will look to end the season on a high note

While the season has been mostly down for Shane Beamer, he still has the chance to give back to his fans. With talks of future playoff contention, Beamer is generating hype for the next season. To add to it, a win against Clemson at home could be the boost he would need going into the next season.

South Carolina suffered a heartbreaking loss to Texas A&M, but the performance showed the team can still play strong football. Against a weaker Coastal Carolina, the Gamecocks put their full talent on display. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers looked like himself again (a season-high 82 yards on 10.3 yards per carry), which could be a positive sign heading into the Clemson matchup.

Clemson has historically dominated the rivalry. However, last season the Gamecocks came back from a seven-point third-quarter deficit and won 17-14 after Sellers scored a fourth-quarter touchdown. Beamer hopes to carry that momentum into this weekend’s game.