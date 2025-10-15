After Brent Venables Blunder, Sooners DB Comes Under Fire for Controversial Statement

It’s been a strange week in Norman. Still licking its wounds from a 23-6 Red River loss, Oklahoma’s locker room suddenly found itself in the middle of a social media crossfire. First, HC Brent Venables took an unintentional jab at the Big 12 that backfired spectacularly. Then, before the dust could even settle, one of his players lit another match. All hell broke loose!

Before the Sooners could regroup, defensive back Peyton Bowen tried to pump confidence back into the locker room with a quote that sounded more like wishful thinking than leadership. “When’s the last time a national championship winner was undefeated? That’s just the day and age we’re in now. So we have a lot of goals still left on the table that we can accomplish easily,” he said via an X post on October 14.

What he meant: a rallying cry. But what went out: a viral fact-checking session and another PR headache for a program already under fire. He couldn’t have picked a worse time. After Brent Venables’ “old Big 12” comment went viral, Peyton Bowen’s statement immediately caught the fans’ attention.

Within minutes, fans and rival accounts flooded social media, reminding him that Michigan literally went 15-0 in the 2023 season. But the first heat came with the HC’s original misfire. Asked about his team adjusting to the SEC grind, he couldn’t resist drawing comparisons to Oklahoma’s former conference.

“This isn’t the old Big 12 days where Oklahoma destroys everybody every single week except for one game a year,” Brent Venables said. That’s the quote that started this whole storm. That line spread like wildfire.

Within an hour, the Big 12’s official X account clapped back with its own dagger. “Coach Venables lost eight Conference games in his two seasons in the Big 12.” The numbers didn’t lie, and Sooners fans couldn’t help but cringe. Now, a recent history, one could say, repeats itself.

After Brent Venables’ comment, Peyton Bowen’s remarks lit up social media

The backlash came in waves – snarky, brutal, and occasionally hilarious. “What an idiot.” That was one of the top replies under Peyton Bowen’s quote. OU fans love swagger, but delusion? Not so much. The post-loss confidence felt more like a self-own than leadership, especially after Brent Venables’ Big 12 jab already had people questioning Oklahoma’s humility.

It’s never a good sign when fans mix football terms with sarcasm. “They need to see if this dude is in concussion protocol.” This one perfectly captured how tone-deaf the quote sounded coming off a lifeless offensive performance in Dallas.

One fan laid it out straight. “Fact: Michigan was an undefeated National Champion 2 years ago.” But who’s counting? Apparently, everyone. Peyton Bowen’s historical blind spot became the internet’s favorite trivia moment.

Then came the receipts. “Lol.. 2023 – Michigan (15-0) 2022 – Georgia (15-0) 2020 – Alabama (13-0) 2019 – LSU (15-0) 2018 – Clemson (15-0) 5 times in the last 6 seasons…..” Five straight examples of perfection in recent memory. The ultimate mic drop moment left Peyton Bowen’s argument flatlined.

The following comment cuts deep because it’s wrapped in humor. “I aspire to this level of delusion.” The Sooners’ fan base isn’t turning on its players, but they crave more self-awareness.

In fairness, Peyton Bowen’s message was about resilience, not revisionism. He meant to rally the team, not rewrite history. But in an era where every syllable gets screenshot and dissected, the Sooners can’t afford another PR turnover. He and Brent Venables may have meant well, but after this week’s quote blunders, Oklahoma’s best strategy might be letting their play do the talking.