After Clear Message for Mike Elko, Texas A&M Target Sends Update on Brent Venables’ Sooners

There’s no subtlety in recruiting anymore. And if it’s a player with elite upside, it doesn’t matter if you still have two years to complete high school; you’ll stack up as many as 39 D1 offers like the Garland, TX, speedster. Mike Elko and Texas A&M locked their interest in this Lakeview Centennial HS standout CB. But just a day later, Brent Venables entered the picture to give off some major SEC recruiting rivalry.

Oklahoma’s June 13th summer camp saw Brent Venables and his staff building their future by throwing out offers, including to this 4-star CB of the 2027 class.

The Sooners became the latest to offer Montre Jackson, who didn’t wait long to let the world know how he felt. On June 13, he posted a photo of himself captioned “#SoonerNation” along with Brent Venables and OU DBs coach Jay Valai. This is a big move for OU, who already recognize the upside of this future prospect.

Montre Jackson’s sophomore tape is electric. In only his second year at cornerback, he stacked 35 tackles (21 solo), 9 pass breakups, 1 INT, and allowed just two touchdowns across nine games. Opposing QBs had just 7 completions on 17 targets against him. And then there’s the track speed at 10.39 seconds in the 100m. The 6’1”, 175-pounder is ranked at 180 overall nationally, No. 20 at CB, and No. 30 overall in the state of Texas, with offers from schools like Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Florida State, among others.

Brent Venables extended an on-the-spot offer to Montre Jackson during his visit. It was a bold move, and it wasn’t the only one. Oklahoma also extended offers to several standout underclassmen, including 2027 CB Trenton Blaylock (younger brother of Sooners RB Tory Blaylock), OL Keyon Hemphill-Woods, and edge Troy Mailo. But here’s where things get spicy because Mike Elko won’t let off easily. Texas A&M was first on this track for this agile CB.

Montre Jackson acknowledges Mike Elko’s pursuit

Now, if you’re a Texas A&M fan reading this, chill. While it’s too early at this point, there’s a strong indication that Montre Jackson isn’t cold on Mike Elko and the Aggies.

Back in May, A&M extended him a scholarship offer, and just this past weekend, he was back in College Station. In fact, he reposted a TexAgs update about his visit with a simple but loaded caption: “love 🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾aggienation.” So yeah, don’t count this out yet.

The Aggies are building quietly but powerfully under Mike Elko. In this year’s recruiting cycle, they landed 25 commits and ranked at No. 10 per 247Sports. For the 2026 recruiting cycle, they surged to No. 6 nationally with 14 commits. They even have one commit in the class of 2027 in 4-star TE George Lamons Jr., who pledged in April.

Their pitch is about building something new. “Now more than ever, I am convinced that we are going to build something really special here at Texas A&M,” the HC previously said. “And we are going to become the premier program in all of college football.” Texas A&M returns 15 starters, have a top-15 portal class, and are backing QB Marcel Reed to steer the ship into championship waters.

As for Montre Jackson, his recruitment is only just heating up. And if his 10.39-second speed is any indicator, the race between OU and A&M might come down to who finishes fastest… and smartest.