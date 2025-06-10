After Deion Sanders Admitted to Losing 14 Lbs, Eldest Son Raises More Concerns Over His Health

Deion Sanders, the 57-year-old charismatic coach, known for his prominent public presence and active engagement on social media, has been staying at his Texas estate while addressing this obscure health concern. This isn’t Sanders’ first encounter with health challenges. In 2022, he had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots from a previous surgery, and in 2023, he underwent a procedure to treat persistent blood clots in his legs. Currently, his health issue has kept him away from the university’s summer football camps in Boulder. Sanders admitted that he’s staying away from the spotlight due to his health concerns.“So coming on with you is something. I ain’t been in front of nobody for a minute. I lost about 14 pounds. I’m coming back, but I needed this.”

The university’s athletics website still features Sanders alongside the scheduled camp dates, which include events on June 3 and 5, as well as youth football camps set for Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. He missed those events and postponed his speaking engagement at the Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research annual symposium on June 8, where he was set to speak as the keynote speaker. Deion Sanders Jr., his eldest son, took to YouTube on Sunday to share, “He’ll tell y’all soon enough what he’s going through, what he went through,” Deion Jr. said, according to USA Today. “When we get back to Boulder, I don’t know. I’m waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I’ll go. Until then, I’m going to sit here with him.” The younger Sanders is sticking by his father’s side, making it clear he’s not heading back to Boulder without him.

This is a developing story…