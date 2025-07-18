After Ditching James Franklin’s Penn State for ACC Move, Roseby Lubintus Comes Clean on Drastic Career Decision

Roseby Lubintus is the typical top-tier high school football recruit, boasting a big frame, big potential, and big-time offers. Just a few months ago, Lubintus was all in with James Franklin’s Penn State. He committed to Penn State in late April, riding the wave of tradition and prestige that typically defines PSU’s recruiting pitch. But fast forward to mid-July, and he’s wearing orange instead of blue. Roseby’s decision to flip his commitment to Syracuse and leave the Big Ten behind surprised many.

Penn State’s 2026 recruiting momentum has come to a grinding halt in recent times after losing multiple four-star recruits and struggling to retain key verbal commits. Star quarterback Peyton Falzone shocked the program by committing to Auburn. Carter Meadows, a top edge rusher with serious upside, picked Michigan over PSU, and Maxwell Hiller has dropped Penn State from its top 8 list. And defensive back Joey O’Brien opted for Notre Dame, bypassing Franklin’s pitch entirely.

Roseby Lubintus recently joined the July 18 episode of Orange Nation on his 18th birthday. And while he opened up about why he made the switch, revealing an emotional and deeply personal side to the recruiting process that fans rarely get to see. According to Lubintus, it wasn’t about flashy facilities or national rankings. It was about something much deeper.

He explained how Syracuse made him feel like he wasn’t just another recruit. Fran Brown’s coaching staff didn’t just send recruiters; they sent mentors. “I don’t like being just number 58,” Roseby admitted on the show. “I don’t like just being another kid. I try very hard to like show myself out and just put it out there to be the best that I can in any aspect of it, which I feel like Syracuse really showed interest in the most.”

It’s a sentiment rarely voiced so directly in recruiting interviews, and it cuts straight to the heart of why the New Jersey offensive lineman walked away from Penn State. Despite calling the Nittany Lions a “great school, great program, great people.” But that first impression didn’t last long for Roseby.

Roseby found something in Syracuse that he wasn’t willing to compromise on. “Coach Fran and every other coach wanted to know me before the football aspect of it,” he emphasized. “Which I feel is really heavy in recruiting and the most important part to me.” That relationship-first approach, led by new head coach Fran Brown, ended up convincing him to flip his commitment.

Inside Roseby Lubintus’s visits and final decision

Roseby Lubintus is a towering presence on the offensive line; the 6-foot-6, 330-pound athlete hails from Timber Creek Regional High School in Erial, New Jersey. He is known for his raw strength and aggressive blocking style, which quickly helped him become one of the most coveted linemen in the Northeast. Roseby is a three-star prospect by 247Sports; he earned a grade of 88 and was ranked the 41st-best offensive tackle in the nation and 11th overall in New Jersey.

After visiting Syracuse in mid-April, he initially committed to Penn State just two weeks later, seemingly locking himself in with the Nittany Lions. However, his recruiting didn’t stop there. He officially visited Penn State and Michigan State in June, keeping his options open. His offer sheet also included Boston College, Florida, Maryland, and West Virginia, among others.

Sometimes, all it takes is one electric night to shift a player’s perspective. For Roseby Lubintus, that moment came at the JMA Wireless Dome when he witnessed Syracuse pull off a stunning 42-38 upset over then-No. 6 Miami. Despite trailing 21-0 early, the Orange clawed back in what turned out to be one of the most thrilling games.

Lubintus, who was in the crowd that day, was swept up by the intensity and emotion of the victory. Lubintus had said earlier, “It was great, man. I can’t even lie. That was an amazing game,” recalling the atmosphere that left a lasting impression. “The best part was really overall the whole game visit and the love I got from all of Syracuse,” Lubintus added. “It did change my perspective to even better.”