After Draft Blow Shedeur Sanders Silently Wins as Deion Jr. Flexes a Bold Feat That Leaves Cam Ward Behind

Well, whoever doubted that failure fuels success clearly didn’t follow Shedeur Sanders’ rollercoaster ride. While Cam Ward soared to the top, drafted first overall by the Tennessee Titans, Shedeur Sanders hit every bump in the road. Starting from Combine drama that labeled him as “arrogant” and “brash”, public scrutiny, and a surprising drop to pick 144, he endured it all. But guess what? He is already becoming a big name in the league. Just a week into his NFL career, Shedeur’s narrative is changing. He hasn’t even played a snap, yet he’s already a fan favorite, the only non-first-round pick among the top-selling jerseys. And, of course, how can Deion Sanders Jr. not chime in and support his little bro? As he isn’t just watching, he’s actively fueling the excitement, hyping Shedeur’s silent comeback with typical showmanship.

Calling Shedeur Sanders’ name among the top-selling jerseys list is a bit of a backhanded compliment, as this Browns rookie QB leads all other players in his No. 12 jersey sales as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Shop Draft, whereas Cam Ward is in 3rd position. The buzz started right after the draft—before Shedeur even got a jersey number, and it hasn’t let up since. What’s even more impressive is that many fans suspected league-wide collusion in his draft-day slide and even threatened to boycott the NFL Shop, urging others to buy from his store. Despite this, his NFL Shop gear sold out.

Initially, he had fewer items than Ward (nine to ten), but that quickly expanded to fourteen, including the $129.99 official No. 12 jersey. That number? A QB legacy, worn by legends like Brady and Rodgers—and now Sanders, clearly aiming to build his legacy. And his brother, Deion Sanders Jr., is right there supporting his brother’s success on Well Off Forever’s IG page, hyping Buffs supremacy on the list, “Colorado boys.” That’s right, because just behind Shedeur Sanders is his brother and Buffs’ former two-way star, Travis Hunter, holding strong at No. 2 in rookie jersey sales.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Well Off Forever (@welloffforever) Expand Post

While this might seem like a significant setback, Shedeur Sanders’ struggles aren’t over. The Browns’ quarterback situation remains chaotic, with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Sanders vying for the starting role. OTAs offered little clarity, raising more questions than answers. Coach Stefanski downplayed the significance of snap counts, but Shedeur’s quiet performance and no first-team reps in 11-on-11 drills fueled speculation. Jason Lloyd of The Athletic bluntly stated that Shedeur is a fourth string, a stark contrast to Zac Jackson’s earlier praise of Sanders’ throws during the rookie minicamp.

Lloyd’s observation, that Sanders didn’t see any first-team reps, highlighted the young quarterback’s current position on the depth chart. “Shedeur is very clearly fourth on the depth chart. Very, very, very clearly fourth on the depth chart. And he’s got plenty of time; that could change. But he’s the only quarterback that didn’t get any reps with the starters when they went 11-on-11. … I kept saying, ‘I can’t believe it!’, and [Browns beat writer] Zac [Jackson]’s like, ‘Well, he’s the fourth quarterback, it’s not that shocking,’” Lloyd said. This comment was a surprising shift, especially considering Jackson claimed to be “impressed,” by Shedeur’s arm strength.

Coaches divided practice reps between two fields, a unique arrangement separating veterans and rookies. Shedeur Sanders worked with players unlikely to make the final roster cut. This setup clarifies the depth chart, but doesn’t diminish the disappointment. Even with the context, Shedeur’s stock hasn’t moved—at least not visibly. But for now, fans are just happy over the fact that Shedeur Sanders’ finally getting the hype he deserves.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans are sealing the deal on Shedeur Sanders’ name

Shedeur Sanders’s fifth-round slide didn’t go unnoticed; it sparked an immediate fan frenzy. No statistics or hype were needed; their support was immediate and vocal, driving up jersey sales and flooding social media. One fan perfectly captured the sentiment: “The real draft order.” Fans created their own ranking, placing Shedeur at the top. His arrival in Cleveland electrified the city; even without a jersey number, the sales soared.

Fans embraced his momentum, and why wouldn’t they? He is the same person who gave Colorado a 9-4 record last season despite a lousy offensive line. “You can’t stop what didn’t come with a break #itwaswritten,” one fan commented, reflecting on his dedication long before the spotlight. The draft didn’t define him; his impact did.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The roar of the crowd intensified, imbuing the unfolding story with a profound resonance for fans. For many, Shedeur’s journey transcended football; it embodied faith meeting diligent preparation, silencing every doubter. One fan’s voice perfectly captured the emotional crescendo: “Look at God…look what he can do!!!!” Each jersey sold felt like a celebration of unwavering resilience. Comment sections erupted with fans voicing their opinions. As one perfectly put it, “That’s how the draft should’ve been.”

This wasn’t a lucky break or a sudden surge; it felt deserved. One user commented, “We ain’t surprised.” Another echoed a deeper truth, one that propelled Shedeur from obscurity into the spotlight: “They can’t stop what God has for you; it’s for you.” Sanders loyalists have just warmed up; the league better be ready when all the heat turns up.