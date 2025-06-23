After Dylan Raiola Takes Up Recruiting Duties, Family Floods Dayton’s Nebraska Update With Heartwarming Messages

Winning the offseason championship has become a summer tradition in Lincoln. Yes, from blue-chip commitments to coaching contract extensions, Nebraska fans stay buzzing from January to August. But nothing excites them quite like Dylan Raiola. His flip from Georgia to the Big Red last year was headline gold. Raiola then steered his team to a 7-win season, including a big win against Colorado and a Pinstripe Bowl appearance. Now that it’s the offseason, he’s doing more recruiting than passing.

He’s done it before, and he’s at it again. Back in 2024, his commitment sparked a surge that landed Nebraska the No. 24 class. In 2025, they climbed even higher to No. 21. But the 2026 cycle? Off to a slow start. Just 6 commits. A national rank of 74. That’s not the Matt Rhule standard. Still, Raiola isn’t watching from the sidelines. Like a true Cornhusker, he’s stepped up. And he’s working to make this offseason another recruiting success.

But Dylan Raiola isn’t just building a legacy—he’s continuing one. Following in his father’s footsteps, a former Husker All-American, Dylan wears the scarlet and cream with pride. But he’s not alone. This is a family affair. His brother Dayton has joined as a quarterback. His sister Taylor is now part of the recruiting team. So, the Raiolas are all-in. And “I firmly believe that Nebraska is in my blood… Nebraska is a special place,” stated Dylan. Now the loyalty shows.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Dayton dropped his Nebraska news, the family flooded his update with love and pride. Simply put, heartfelt messages poured in. So, for the Raiolas, being Huskers isn’t a choice—it’s tradition.

AD

On June 22, Dayton Raiola lit up Husker Nation with a photo drop titled “THE INTRO…🌽🎈.” The shoot was straight fire. In one shot, he rocked his No. 10 jersey with swagger. In another, he stood side-by-side with big bro Dylan—a power duo. One standout moment? Dayton posing with Coach Matt Rhule and the live bull—pure Husker energy. And then came the jeep shot, chilling with fellow recruits like WR Nalin “Deuce” Scott and ATH Devin “Devv” Jackson. But the family vibes hit just as hard.

Dylan Raiola hyped him up in the comments: “Okay cool! Talk to em brudda!!!” Taylor chimed in too, sweet and simple: “You’re so cute.” But Taylor didn’t stop with just one comment. Looking at Dayton’s Nebraska pics, she couldn’t hold back the sibling love, writing, “BABY DAYTON 😢❤️.” A simple message, packed with pride and emotion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dayton Raiola (@dayton.raiola) Expand Post

Well, Dayton Raiola hasn’t played a snap for Nebraska yet—but the buzz is real. The 3-star QB from Buford High (GA) lit up 2023 with nearly 2,000 passing yards and 19 TDs. One of Georgia’s finest under center, he’s already got Husker fans watching. Committed for the 2026 class, Dayton’s grinding early—training with big bro Dylan and NFL vet Drew Stanton. Yes, no college stats yet, but the name Raiola carries weight. And in Lincoln, the hype train’s already rolling.

On the flip side, Dylan Raiola gave Husker fans a real taste of what’s to come. As a true freshman, he flashed serious potential. In his debut against UTEP, he went 19-for-27 and took home B1G Freshman of the Week honors. Over the first 3 games of 2024, he posted a sharp 70% passing efficiency. Sure, the numbers dipped later in the season, but for a freshman, he held his own. The arm talent is there. The poise is real. And if those early flashes say anything, it’s this: Dylan is built to lead Nebraska’s future.

Following that, Matt Rhule once said, “Dylan’s talent is only matched by who he is as a person.” And he didn’t stop there. “He has a unique feel for the game… really, really smart… you always hear Tom Brady… Dylan’s one of those guys who tries to work the hardest. He certainly has helped us raise the level of play,” said Rhule. That’s not just coach talk—it’s a glimpse into the Raiola effect. Now, his presence alone is pulling elite prospects toward Lincoln.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A peek into Dylan Raiola’s recruiting efforts

Dylan Raiola’s recruiting game just hit a whole new level. Black Swan Management Group, the team behind 4-star Syracuse OT commit Javieon Cooper, dropped a video that turned heads. In it, Cooper is sitting with his family on his birthday—and who pops up? Dylan Raiola.

Nebraska’s QB1 didn’t just send a message; he made it personal. That kind of move? It’s the stuff that wins recruits over. No scripts, just heart. So, Dylan’s not just throwing passes—he’s throwing out reasons to believe in the Husker future. And moments like this prove he’s as valuable off the field as he is on it.

Raiola just served up one of the classiest recruiting moments you’ll see. Dressed like a true gentleman in black and white, Nebraska’s QB1 turned into a birthday server—cake in hand, smile on face, singing “Happy Birthday to you” for 4-star OT Javieon Cooper. It wasn’t just a gesture; it was a statement. That’s the kind of loyalty programs dream about. Raiola’s not just repping Nebraska—he’s living it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Last year was just chapter one for Dylan Raiola—and the story’s only getting better. With his talent and drive, a 10-win season isn’t just a dream; it’s a real possibility. He’s got the arm, the mindset, and the momentum. But can the offense keep up? The big question in Lincoln is whether Dylan will have enough firepower around him to truly shine. Because even a star QB needs his crew. If the pieces fall into place, Nebraska could be back in the national convo—and Raiola could be the one leading the charge.