After Failed Attempts to Connect With Carson Beck, Georgia Alum Publicly Apologizes to QB’s Sister Over Mistreatment

Carson Beck is having a gala time in Miami, as he led the Hurricanes to a commanding 45-3 victory over Bethune-Cookman. He looks reminiscent of his prime 2023 version when he was the star of Georgia football. The one player who was the biggest (and most expensive) doubt for Miami is finally silencing those speculations. Beck seems to have found his rhythm at Miami and might turn out to be a serious loss for Georgia. One rare Georgia fan attempted to send an earnest message to his former QB, via Kylie Beck, to make amends for the immense hate that was directed at him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Miami has retained their No. 5 ranking in the AP Poll entering Week 2. But given the way Carson Beck is emerging as a star for the Hurricanes, there’s a very good chance they’ll climb in the rankings with time. This marks a massive comeback from Beck’s challenging 2024 season, during which he became one of the main targets of blame for Georgia’s rocky campaign. His transfer to Miami was followed by widespread criticism of his NIL package and his very public relationship with Hanna Cavinder, alongside personal attacks.

So when a Georgia fan tries to send some love to Carson Beck despite this, it certainly deserves attention. Kylie Beck shared a UGA alum’s comment appreciating a clean pass from the QB. The fan wrote: “Look at what we lost UGA Athens. […] I really hated the mockery, berating and disrespect you got from Ga fans and people in social media… You ended up with a rebuilding year after most of the 2x Natl champs top players moved on. [… ] You didn’t get the best Ga offensive coverage much of the season,” he said. This came after the fan noted Beck had limited comments and disabled tagging on his social media.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Hurricanes Athletics (@miamihurricanes) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The fan also highlighted the loss of Brock Bowers, which seriously affected Beck’s accuracy. “I couldn’t believe how much receivers dropped the ball with your passes right into their arms just like this to CJ,” he added. “If Stetson [Bennett] or Gunner [Stockton] for that matter (we’ll see) had the coverage you got most of the time or dropped balls they probably wouldn’t have looked the best either,” he continued. Ironically, Beck’s accuracy seems to be returning, as he completed 22 of 24 passes in the BCU game. Gunner Stockton, meanwhile, completed only 76% of his passes against Austin-Peay.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stockton is still new to college football, having seen major action only late last year, including the SEC Championship game. He took over for Beck after Beck left the field for the last time as a Georgia player. Now that Beck is no longer a factor for Georgia football, the true causes of the Bulldogs’ 2024 problems are finally getting the attention they deserve. Arguments pointing out that Beck wasn’t the only issue have gained traction. This is a welcome message for Beck, who is now rising in popularity for the right reasons. Once labeled a failure, the Miami QB is now finding his way back to stardom.

AD

Carson Beck back on top in updated Heisman odds

The test for Beck this year came right at the season’s start. With an offensive upgrade at Miami, he proved his worth in the crucial win over Notre Dame. Before the 2024 season, Beck was among the top Heisman Trophy contenders. But as the year unfolded, he fell out of favor. Just one week into 2025, Beck has re-emerged near the top, giving other star QBs serious competition.

According to FanDuel, Carson Beck ranks as the 3rd favorite to win the Heisman Trophy after Week 1, following Garrett Nussmeier and LaNorris Sellers at +1200 odds. Interestingly, Stockton is right behind him at No. 4. Unlike his successor, Beck is coming out of a tough offseason and a smear campaign. So far, Beck seems locked in on 2025 being his redemption year. He’s getting strong returns from a superior Miami offense, which is making his job easier.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He keeps getting better and better with every practice and every week… He just wants to get better and he wants Miami to win,” Mario Cristobal told the press after the BCU win. Had Beck stayed at Georgia, Kirby Smart might have said something similar. Though Beck still reflects on his Georgia career with humility, many fans were quick to label him solely responsible for the program’s flaws. As the season progresses, more fans may come to sympathize with Beck.

Carson Beck’s resurgence at Miami is a testament to his resilience and talent, as he leads the Hurricanes with poise and precision. His strong performances have not only helped Miami maintain a top national ranking but also reignited his hopes for Heisman contention. As Beck continues to elevate his game, he stands poised to be a key figure in Miami’s championship aspirations this season