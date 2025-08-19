After FOX Abruptly Laid Him Off, Heisman Finalist Lands ESPN Opportunity Just in Time for CFB Season

It’s a story we’ve seen on repeat in the NFL. A player spends years battling in the trenches, then transitions into a completely new game, broadcasting. So when the helmet comes off, the skillset lines up perfectly with television. Tony Romo is the prime example. One minute, he’s picking apart defenses for the Cowboys, the next, he’s predicting plays on CBS like he’s still studying film. It’s the authenticity that fans crave, and retired players can give it in ways no stat sheet ever could.

That’s why ESPN’s latest move feels a lot similar. They hired Chase Daniel, the longtime backup quarterback who also happens to be a former Heisman finalist from Missouri. He accumulated 12,515 yards during his collegiate career. Front Office Sports posted on X, “Chase Daniel is joining ESPN as a college football analyst. The former NFL QB, who previously worked with FS1 and NFL Network, will debut alongside Clay Matvick on Aug. 30 for Duquesne–Pitt.” Chase Daniel’s journey from NFL backup to sports broadcaster was already a sweet pivot.

But just last month, he hit an unexpected speed bump when FOX Sports abruptly canceled his show, “The Facility,” on FS1. So, going from the surprise cancellation of your first full-time media gig to landing at ESPN is no small bounce back. It’s a major upgrade. ESPN confirmed that Daniel will be paired with veteran play-by-play announcer Clay Matvick. And he has been with the network for nearly two decades. Their first broadcast together will be the Duquesne at Pittsburgh game on August 30. The date marks Daniel’s official fresh start in a high-profile role.

What makes this move exciting is that ESPN’s producers are genuinely optimistic behind the scenes about Daniel’s potential as a top-tier analyst. That’s big, considering Daniel’s unique football journey. Daniel is the backup quarterback who got it done year after year by being incredibly prepared and mentally sharp. With stints on teams like the Saints, Chiefs, Eagles, Bears, Lions, and Chargers, Daniel racked up a 13-year career mostly in a supporting role, earning over $43 million along the way, even if he only started five times.

This experience gives him an insider’s perspective that few others have, perfectly suited for breaking down the game for fans. Except for his stint at “The Facility” and his recent career start at ESPN, He also co-hosts the popular “Scoop City” podcast for The Athletic, which shows his knack for thoughtful, engaging football conversations. And ESPN stepping up for Daniel is a big, game-winning call that could define his post-NFL career.

Chase Daniel’s first call for Duquesne vs. Pittsburgh

On August 30, 2025, Chase Daniel and play-by-play announcer Clay Matvick will call their first game together. It’s the Duquesne Dukes taking on the Pittsburgh Panthers at Pittsburgh. Duquesne, an Atlantic 10 Conference team, will be facing Pittsburgh, an FBS Power Five school. This matchup presents a classic David vs. Goliath dynamic, pitting a smaller program against a national powerhouse.

The game kicks off at Pittsburgh’s home stadium, where fans will be eager to see if the Dukes can pull off an upset or if the Panthers will assert their dominance early in the season. Daniel’s deep football knowledge and years of quarterbacking experience give him a unique lens to analyze the game.

He will be making his commentary especially insightful for viewers who want more than just play-by-play. The Duquesne at Pittsburgh game on August 30 will mark the beginning of a fresh chapter in Daniel’s broadcasting career, showcasing his ability to translate his on-field intelligence into a trusted voice for fans.