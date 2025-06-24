After Jabari Mack’s Announcement Another 2026 LSU Commit Shuts Down Recruitment

Destrehan (La.) four-star WR Jabari Mack made his call in March, choosing Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers after a fierce SEC recruiting battle. The No. 1 wideout in Louisiana had heavy hitters like Texas and Texas A&M in hot pursuit. But in the end, staying home won out. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound playmaker couldn’t pass up the chance to shine in front of those who matter most. “A big part of it for LSU is that stay-home mentality,” shared Mack. So, for him, it’s personal.

Now, following Jabari Mack’s lead, another prized 2026 LSU commit has slammed the door on his recruitment. Well, LSU head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers scored big when the dynamic playmaker from Airline High School in Bossier City pledged in November. Standing at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, he’s one of the most electric talents in the country—and he’s staying home. His junior season was nothing short of jaw-dropping: 100 catches, 1,764 yards, and 24 TDs. Triple the production. Triple the buzz. And now, he’s all in on the LSU Tigers.

On June 23, LSU Recruiting dropped the news: Kenny Darby is shutting it down. While checking in at the @rivalsdotcom 5-Star Challenge, the four-star WR told Sam Spiegelman he’s locked in with the Tigers—no more drama, no more decisions. Although Darby originally planned to choose between LSU and Alabama on July 4. But he didn’t need to wait. Now, committed since last fall, the Bossier City standout made it official early: he’s riding with Brian Kelly and the Tigers.

View this post on Instagram

Kenny Darby is no ordinary commit—he’s ranked No. 18 among wideouts, No. 6 in Louisiana, and sits at No. 116 overall in the 2026 class, per Rivals. After jumping on board with LSU early, Darby doubled down in January, shutting down his recruitment as other schools tried to turn his head. But it hasn’t been smooth sailing for Tiger fans. Darby made an official visit to SEC rival Alabama, and it clearly left a mark. “I love the coaching staffs a lot,” he told On3. Adding, “It’s going to be hard.” So, the Tigers may have his commitment, but the Tide isn’t backing off.

However, after a powerful official visit to Baton Rouge this weekend, Kenny Darby made it crystal clear—he’s all in with the Tigers. So, the four-star standout reaffirmed his commitment for the second time, making it clear he’s locked in with LSU and putting any lingering doubts to rest. Now, Darby becomes the fifth LSU commit to publicly shut down his recruitment—and the second of three wideouts to slam the door. So, Brian Kelly’s 2026 class is starting to look airtight.

LSU is on fire in the 2026 cycle, currently holding the No. 2 recruiting class in the SEC. With 10 commits already locked in, the Tigers boast a trio of elite wideouts, including two of the very best. Kenny Darby ranks No. 2 at the position, but LSU struck gold in March when Tristen Keys, the No. 1 WR in America, announced his commitment to Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals. The Hattiesburg High School star is coming off a dominant junior season, leading his team to a 13-1 record in 2024. Big-time talent. Big-time momentum. And the Tigers are stacking weapons.

So, is LSU stacking elite weapons the only reason Jabari Mack shut things down? Not quite—but it sure didn’t hurt. Surrounded by top-tier talent like Tristen Keys and Kenny Darby, Mack sees the bigger picture. But…

The real reason why Jabari Mack chose LSU

Jabari Mack didn’t just choose LSU for the logo—he chose it for the real connection. “I hear that a lot from the coaches. I am always hearing from Coach (Cortez) Hankton, Coach (Joe) Sloan, and Coach (Frank) Wilson (III). The staff is cool, and I like Coach Hankton a lot because he keeps it real. He develops receivers too.” Moreover, Mack added, “LSU is easy for me to get to, and I like the environment up there. It feels crazy on game day. My family would get the chance to see me play, and I’d be with guys I already have a brotherhood with.” So, for Mack, it wasn’t just about football—it was about family, fit, and a future built on trust.

Well, this past weekend, Jabari Mack made his return to Baton Rouge for an OV—this time, surrounded by some of LSU’s top 2026 targets. And the trip gave the elite wideout another chance to dive deeper into campus life. Moreover, he got a front-row look at the vision Brian Kelly has for him. But what’s got Mack fired up? The Tigers’ explosive offense. It’s tailor-made for a playmaker like him to shine.

Now, the top-ranked receiver in Louisiana has slammed the door on his recruitment. So, he’s all in on LSU. Locked and loaded. Let’s see how Brian Kelly’s LSU squad performs with such a stacked arsenal in the 2026 class.