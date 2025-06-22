After Jett Washington Commitment, Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks Eye Multiple Blue-Chip Recruits to Close June Strong

Jett Washington‘s commitment to Oregon on June 19 gave head coach Dan Lanning‘s 2026 class a powerful boost ahead of the final round of official visits scheduled from June 20 to 22. The five-star safety from Bishop Gorman was expected to visit Eugene this weekend. But the absence of his name from the Ducks’ public visitor list, as revealed by Oregon Updates on Instagram, raised eyebrows. That list, stacked with nine high-profile names including two five-star recruits, already features four confirmed pledges.

For Lanning and his staff, Kobe Bryant’s kin’s decision couldn’t have come at a better time. The Ducks had just suffered back-to-back blows on the offensive line front as Jackson Cantwell shocked many by committing to Miami, and Kodi Greene‘s late flip to Washington stung even more, considering Oregon had him locked in for months. Now, the ongoing visits allow further opportunities for the Big 10 Champions to rope in blue-chip recruits.

In the forefront of offensive targets, five-star tackle Immanuel Iheanacho stands out as the highest priority among them as the 6’6.5, 345-pound monster from Maryland allowed zero sacks last season while leading Georgetown Prep to the fifth IAC title in six years. He’s got elite agility from his basketball background and has earned Junior All-American honors. With this visit being his final before an August 5 commitment, Oregon holds an 86.1% chance as per On3’s Recruitment Prediction Machine. “My relationships with the coaches at Oregon is what has them on top (sic),” Iheanacho told On3. LSU and Penn State are lurking, but Dan Lanning’s pursuit has been relentless, while other targets are in the mix. He has narrowed down his options to four programs as of now.

Then there’s Kendre Harrison, Oregon’s five-star tight end from North Carolina. The 6’7 two-sport phenom reaffirmed his pledge to the Ducks during this weekend’s visit, solidifying his spot as a potential future star in both football and basketball. With 33 receptions for 555 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games last season, Harrison’s impact is loud on the field. His visit was about deepening his roots in Eugene. The five-star duo, however, is not the only interesting visit.

That’s because Oregon has already secured commitments from multiple blue-chip prospects who are going to be present for the weekend, including running back Tradarian Ball and defensive lineman Tony Cumberland. Ball’s 11.4 yards per carry, 777 rushing yards in 2024, and viral hurdling plays make him one of the most electrifying runners in the class. The Ducks are going all in on prospects still weighing their options.

Among them, the brightest prospect is quarterback Matt Ponatoski, Ohio’s 38th Mr Football, who has 7,419 yards and 85 touchdowns in the last two years, and is a top MLB pitching prospect too. Oregon’s pitch to let him play both sports is giving them an edge over Alabama and Kentucky. Fellow quarterback Bryson Beaver, fresh off decommitting from Boise State, has also intrigued Oregon. The program is pushing hard to lock them down for the 2026 class. Lanning, who is dealing with a crisis in the 2025 class, is keeping an eye on his defense room as well.

How strongly is Dan Lanning’s defense shaping?

Dan Lanning’s momentum from Oregon’s 13-2 Big Ten title run in 2024 continues to drive success on the recruiting trail. Adding Washington to Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class was like dropping an anchor on a national title blueprint. The 6’5 safety brings an NFL-ready frame to defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi’s secondary. With fellow safety Xavier Lherisse also in the mix, the post-2025 Ducks defensive backfield looks already locked in. Washington’s commitment came after the departure of mainstays Jabbar Muhammad and Tysheem Johnson, showing further quality in the program.

Nick Abrams is among his plans as a linebacker. He’s got versatility and edge presence, making him a fit in Lanning’s aggressive schemes, but the HC must keep in mind that a July 16 decision looms with Alabama and Michigan also in the hunt. His inclusion with Jett Washington in the defense would be crucial, while the Ducks are already looking strong for 2026.

On3 and 247Sports both project the Ducks as legitimate contenders to finish with a top-three 2026 class. If Lanning secures names like Iheanacho and Abrams before June wraps, he could deliver the deepest recruiting class in program history.