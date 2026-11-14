After Life-Threatening Florida Encounter, Deion Sanders’ Son Caught Worrying About His Safety During NYC Trip: “You Got My Location”

Shilo Sanders isn’t worried about restaurants or nightlife when visiting a new city. He wants to know whether his hosts have enough connections to get him out of trouble. And after two sketchy encounters in recent weeks, Deion Sanders’ son has every reason to be cautious. What sounds like a joke is starting to look more like a survival checklist.

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A clip shared by Shilo Daily on X caught Shilo Sanders walking through New York City while making a rather unusual phone call. He wanted to know if the person on the other end knew somebody who could recover his chain if it got snatched.

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“Do you know anybody that if I get my chain snatched, that can get it back for me, bro?” he asked.

The person assured him they did. The former Colorado safety thanked them, then followed up with another question.

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“You got my location, bro?”

That was the problem. The person didn’t have it.

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“You can send it to me if you want,” they said.

Shilo Sanders immediately spotted the flaw in that arrangement.

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“Dang, but if they snatch my phone, then what?” he asked.

That was enough to send the other person into laughter. Shilo Sanders was joking, but the concern wasn’t coming out of nowhere. His recent travels have already produced an encounter he would probably rather forget.

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On November 1, Shilo Sanders visited Hook Fish & Chicken in West Palm Beach to film a food review for his YouTube channel. A routine stop for wings turned into an uncomfortable confrontation when a customer recognized him and began taking shots at his family, particularly his father, Deion Sanders.

The stranger accused the Sanders family of doing little for the local community. Shilo tried explaining that he was just there to show some love, but the conversation kept getting uglier.

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“I hope y’all make it though,” the man told him. “Y’all don’t do s— for us though.”

Things followed Shilo Sanders into the parking lot. The situation became more concerning when the stranger appeared to reach into his vehicle. The footage did not establish whether he had a weapon, but the 26-year-old wasn’t about to hang around and find out. He got into his car and left, while his friend stayed behind to collect the food.

Later, explaining the decision in a YouTube video, Shilo Sanders made it clear that walking away was the sensible option.

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“I’m not gonna stick around and find out,” he said. “Cause I don’t want to have to do nothing and I have to fill out the paperwork or somebody trying to harm me. I had to get up out of there.”

West Palm Beach had clearly taught him a lesson. A week later, Shilo Sanders was already joking about it. Before agreeing to a Dominican Republic stream with Sam, he wanted proof his friend had pull in his own city.

After that incident, the New York trip brought a different kind of headache. In his November 11 vlog, titled “ALMOST Gets SCAMMED in NYC’s Diamond District,” Shilo Sanders found himself talking jewelry with a stranger while making his way through Manhattan.

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The man showed interest in a possible jewelry transaction, but things took an awkward turn when he suggested Shilo follow him downstairs to complete the deal. Sanders was initially receptive, even suggesting he trusted the stranger. His friend, who was still on the phone, wasn’t buying it.

“Bro, you can’t be going downstairs with no random, bro,” the person warned.

That advice eventually landed. Shilo Sanders refused to follow the man and stayed put rather than take the deal somewhere unfamiliar. He even checked with someone nearby to confirm he was actually standing in the Diamond District. And yes, he was.

Manhattan’s jewelry hub is home to plenty of established businesses, but street-level pitches can be a different proposition. New York authorities have also investigated jewelry-switching thefts targeting residents in recent years.

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After Florida and the Diamond District, Shilo Sanders has reason to stay alert. The chain joke got laughs, but he’s clearly not taking chances on the streets.