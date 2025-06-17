After Losing His Father at 14, Colorado WR Gets Emotional About Personal Losses in His Life

Know the feeling of failing right when you thought you won? That was the story of one of Colorado’s rising WRs last season. In the USC game, just as he began turning heads, a brutal leg injury ended his moment too soon. But now? He’s back. And ready to make noise. The buzz in Boulder is real—his return could be a game-changer for the Buffaloes’ offense. And his message says it all: “I’m coming for everything I swear it’s so up !!! #longlivepops.” After losing his father at a young age, this comeback is more than football—it’s personal.

During a break in workouts last season, Colorado players gathered for what seemed like just another chill moment. But when Reach The People Media hit record, the mood shifted. That’s when Colorado wideout Omarion Miller stepped up and let his heart speak. “For me bro, growing up my Pops passed away when I was like 13-14. So like he really ain’t get to experience me, he get experience me blowing up type,” he said, voice heavy with emotion. At that moment, it wasn’t about stats or TDs. It was about a son, and the drive to honor his late father, Otis Derrell Miller. Now, every snap means something more.

On June 16, an emotional video clip from Reach The People Media sent shockwaves through Colorado football fans. In it, Colorado wide receiver Omarion Miller opened up about one of the hardest chapters of his life—losing his father at just 14 years old. His heartfelt confession stopped viewers in their tracks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Okay, for [those] who don’t know, my father passed away when I was 14. At the time, I wasn’t really playing football. I never — basketball is my first, my first love. So at the time, he didn’t even get to see me play any type of football. But he — I remember, like, the last time he was at my basketball game, I had 30, I was hot and everything. That was the last game he [has] seen me play. So, he definitely — the big impact on the way I am now. Every day I just try to — I wake up and tell myself, you know, just for that, you know, every day is my motivation,” said Omarion. It wasn’t just a player talking. It was a son remembering, healing, and promising to keep pushing for something bigger than football.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reach The People Podcast (@reachthepeoplepodcast) Expand Post

Simply put, Colorado WR Omarion Miller’s story runs deeper than TDs and highlight reels. His father, Otis Derrell Miller, born in August 1982, tragically passed away in a car accident in July 2018. Omarion was just a kid, still trying to find his way. But that heartbreak became his fuel. While others play for the cheers of proud dads in the stands, Miller plays for a memory. The pain didn’t stop there. He also lost his grandfather.

“Also, my grandpa — he was, like, the next father figure in my life. He passed away the following year, so that really, you know, just made me turn it up a notch. They definitely mean a lot to me. So, you know, I just got to keep pushing for them,” said the Colorado WR. It was a raw moment — straight from the heart. Losing two pillars back-to-back could’ve broken him. Instead, it became his driving force.

Right now, Omarion is living up to his promise — and doing it with serious swagger. In the season opener of his sophomore year, he didn’t just return. He exploded. One play was all it took to remind fans who he is. A 58-yard rocket to the end zone against Baylor. He shook off defenders, hit turbo mode, and scored just before halftime. So, it wasn’t just a touchdown — it was a statement. And his return boosts the strength of Colorado’s wide receiver room.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What does the Colorado WR bring to the table?

When healthy, Miller looks every bit like Colorado’s next star wideout. He gave fans a real taste of his talent last season against Kansas State, torching the defense for 145 yards on eight catches when injuries hit the Buffaloes hard. Now, after a strong spring, he’s poised to headline the receiver room. If he stays on the field, expect him to open the season as Colorado’s go-to guy.

However, Colorado’s 2025 WR room is stacked with star power. Sophomore Drelon Miller leads the way after a solid debut season, hauling in 32 catches for 277 yards. He’s already turning heads with flashes that echo legends like Laviska Shenault and Mike Pritchard. Lining up next to him is Joseph Williams, the electric Tulsa transfer and 2024 AAC Freshman of the Year. With speed, swagger, and sure hands, Williams is built to torch secondaries. Together, they’re shaping up to be one of the most explosive duos in CFB.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moreover, Omarion Miller is back—and making noise, even flipping in practice like he’s got a point to prove. With the 2026 NFL Draft in sight, he’s chasing more than stats; he’s chasing legacy. Around him, Colorado’s WR room is stacked. Isaiah Hardge brings deep-threat speed. Terrell Timmons Jr. adds veteran poise from NC State. And freshman Quanell Farrakhan Jr. enters with four-star hype and nearly 1,000 HS yards. So, it’s a group full of fire, flair, and big-play potential.