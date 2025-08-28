After Making $2.5M in 2025, KC Concepcion Lands Huge NIL Deal With 7-Eleven

When Kevin “KC” Concepcion hit the transfer portal in December, he wasn’t chasing just a paycheck. He was chasing the spotlight. The chance to raise his draft stock to prove he’s NFL-ready. Now at Texas A&M, he says he’s found it all. “This is definitely the right fit for me,” said KC. “Everything is first class: the staff, the facilities, the weight program.” Given that, NIL wasn’t the top priority, but opportunity was. Yes, on the field and off it, KC believes the Aggies give him everything he needs and a shot at a national title. Interestingly, he might be right too, with his rising NIL numbers backing it up.

In short, KC Concepcion is cashing in big. More than $2.5 M in NIL deals and roster value this year alone. And why not? Texas A&M’s collective is on board. So are brands like ONIT, Topps, Fanatics, Call of Duty, and Scuf Gaming. On top of that, a trading card deal is on the way. A major sportswear partnership is coming, too. And now, he’s added another blockbuster NIL deal to the list.

Well, on August 27, reports from AggiesToday and On3 confirmed it. KC just inked a NIL deal with 7-Eleven. Perfect fit. The gas station giant never closes, and KC never feels covered. That’s why the company rolled out its “Always Open” campaign, built for receivers who can’t be locked down. The former NC State star made the move to Texas A&M this winter. Since then, he’s skyrocketed into one of CFB’s top NIL earners. And behind him is The Familie, a powerhouse agency that’s quickly become a major player for both college and pro athletes. Following that, NFL stars set the tone.

Cincinnati Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase has already dropped two merch lines with 7-Eleven’s “Always Open” campaign. Now the movement is hitting CFB. Just like that, KC Concepcion joins the brand’s roster while stepping into a starring role at Texas A&M. However, the sophomore sensation lit it up at NC State as a freshman with 839 receiving yards and 10 TDs. So, this fall, he’s expected to be the Aggies’ go-to playmaker. But Concepcion isn’t stopping with 7-Eleven.

The Aggies’ new weapon is lined up for national campaigns, including Allstate’s famed “Good Hands Team,” his agent Bryan Miller told AggiesYell’s Jaxson Callaway on Wednesday. But for the Concepcion family, the story was never about chasing checks. In fact, the money talk nearly pushed them away from some schools during the transfer process.

Simply put, the transfer portal brought plenty of suitors, but not all for the right reasons. “A lot of people reached out during the transfer portal, and actually a little bit before, wanting to represent and negotiate certain collective deals,” said Kevin, Concepcion’s father. “They said it would benefit my son and benefit the agency or agent. But what turned me off was when it became about percentages and money as the real interest, rather than helping my son.” Following that, like many high-profile families in the NIL era, the Concepcions needed guidance.

Okay, they found it in Bryan Miller of The Familie, who manages over two dozen college players. “What struck me most about Mr. Miller is that it was never about a percentage or a dollar amount,” stated KC’s father. “It was about putting KC in the best financial spot, the best school fit, and ultimately in position to be highly drafted to the NFL. … I prayed on it, and God led my heart to trust Bryan with my son’s future.” But NIL is only half the story; KC’s rise on the field at College Station has been just as impressive.

KC Concepcion’s climb at Texas A&M

Since landing in College Station, Concepcion has stacked up NIL deals. But his focus is proving himself in Collin Klein’s offense this fall. “It was extremely important,” he said. “I can do a lot of things. At NC State, I was used in the run game and on special teams. I wanted to make sure wherever I went, I’d have the chance to compete in all phases: as a returner, a receiver, a playmaker out of the backfield or in unique packages.” So how about his NC State performance?

As a freshman at NC State in 2023, Concepcion hauled in 71 catches, while tacking on 320 more yards as a rusher and returner. And his ability to line up anywhere, slot, wideout, or backfield, made him one of the most coveted players in the portal. Now at Texas A&M, he has the freedom to showcase that versatility. “I wanted a staff that understands how to use me and get me the ball in creative ways,” he said. “And that’s exactly what I’m getting here.” As of now, KC Concepcion is poised to be one of CFB’s top WRs in 2025, paired with breakout QB Marcel Reed. But his rise isn’t limited to the field.

Off it, he’s thriving under the guidance of Bryan Miller. “He’s everything I looked for in someone knowledgeable in this business,” mentioned Concepcion’s father. “And someone who’s always a phone call away, no matter the time of day.” Now, with Miller’s guidance, the question is just how high KC’s NIL valuation can climb.