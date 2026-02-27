After Meeting With Nick Saban and Urban Meyer, Donald Trump Announces Next Step to Fix College Football

College sports are heading toward massive change. Just days after meeting with Nick Saban, Urban Meyer, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for a closed-door session at his West Palm Beach property, President Donald Trump is now bringing a star-studded panel together to address major flaws in college sports.

Hosting a presidential roundtable of more than three dozen college sports celebrities next Friday at the White House, Trump is looking to discuss the future of college sports. The list includes pro golfer Tiger Woods, former college football coaches Nick Saban and Urban Meyer, Heisman winners Tim Tebow and Charlie Ward, Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell, and businessmen David Blitzer, Marc Ganis, and Gerry Cardinale, among the 40 invitees.

The people who shared this information with Yahoo Sports cannot reveal their names because the details of the meeting are confidential, and many guests received their invitations late. The group is called the “Saving College Sports Roundtable,” and it will discuss how to address problems in college sports amid constantly changing rules.

Trump will lead the meeting along with Ron DeSantis and the president of the New York Yankees baseball club, Randy Levine. For months, he has been trying to protect college sports from lawsuits and wants to bring stability. This can be the first major step towards it.

Donald Trump has been vocal about the chaos NIL is bringing to college sports. He even took a major step to stop the pay-to-play tradition. In this, players can earn money from NIL, but it aims to stop the involvement of outside groups that secretly pay players just to get on board. Just take Michigan’s example, where Dave Portnoy gave $10.5 million to sign Bryce Underwood.

“I think the NIL is a disaster for sports. It’s horrible for the Olympics, and I think it’s actually horrible for the players,” Trump said. “Those sports don’t exist because they’re putting all their money into football, and by the way, they’re putting too much money into football.”

The idea mainly centers on how new rules are affecting the programs. Teams with big money spend a lot, but smaller programs find it hard to even share the revenue with the players. That’s what creates a rift among the teams as they are forced to spend more and end up in deficit. Then some of them want players to become employees; others want them to stay non-employees but be allowed to ask for better deals.

Then come the TV deals, where Texas Tech’s Cody Campbell wants to change the Sports Broadcasting Act so that all conferences can combine their TV deals and earn more. He wants to reduce the gap between the SEC, Big Ten, and other programs. But both of them disagreed with the idea, calling it “misguided.”

However, the issues don’t just stop at that.

Donald Trump’s move can save college football from misery

The problems don’t just stop at money factors. JUCO players challenging eligibility limits set by the NCAA is also causing major trouble in college sports. It all started with Diego Pavia, who sued the NCAA in 2024 to get one more year of eligibility; the same was the case with Joey Aguilar, who is trying to get eight years. Even Trinidad Chambliss won his case and will play for one last time for Ole Miss.

All this brings instability to the sport. Then comes the tampering problem. Players stay in contact with other teams and make moves with better deals. That’s what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney faced when Miami contacted their linebacker Luke Farrell. Transfer portal timelines getting mixed up with the championship games is another factor that’s ruining college football.

So, alongside the overall development, there’s a high need for a guideline that tackles all the issues.