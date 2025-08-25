After Public Jab, Texas Star Directly Calls Out Julian Sayin Again Ahead of OSU Clash

Ryan Day was the happier coach the last time he and Steve Sarkisian faced off against each other. This time, however, it’s the Longhorns coach who has the better odds. We know that Arch Manning is one reason behind the excitement for the clash. But beneath that hype, new QB1 Julian Sayin is also gearing up to meet his match. But one budding star in the Texas camp is going to be absolute trouble in this season-defining game.

The limelight on Arch Manning this year is probably a lot more than he can handle. Long before the season began, he was already touted to go as the No. 1 draft pick in 2026. But people have been dangerously overlooking the trajectory that Buckeye QB1 Julian Sayin can have. His CFB resume so far is nowhere near as weighted as that of his fellow QB in Austin. But the elite QB from the 2024 class should have some juice. He came in behind only DJ Lagway and Dylan Raiola in that class. In the transfer portal, he was the No. 1 prospect, ahead of Will Howard.

Though yet to be broken in as a proper college football quarterback, Ryan Day is betting a whole lot on a rookie like Sayin. He might have to keep a lookout for one guy on that field on August 30. Longhorns’ star DE Colin Simmons might as well call dibs on Sayin by now, based on his comments for the QB1. Ohio State confirmed only recently that Sayin will be the new QB1, taking over Will Howard. Simmons dished out his take on the new man in charge.

“I was just excited they [chose] a quarterback. There’s no target for him, I’m just ready they have a QB I can sack,” he told Spectrum News 1. In a way, Simmons’ comments are not only a dig at the QB but also at the coaching staff for delaying their QB1 announcement. Ryan Day likes to take his time in such things. He did the same with Will Howard last year. But for the Texas defense, it’s a ‘shots fired’ moment.

Sayin being a complete newbie makes it hard to project his production this year. He has the best supporting cast in college football right now. There’s little to be worried about when you have Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate, and Max Klare to back him up.

But that Texas defense is going to be mean. Simmons is part of a team that’s expected to win the National Championship this year. He even shared a picture of Sayin on his Instagram story when he was announced as the Buckeye QB1 – like how a photo ends up on a ‘wanted’ list. With his intent now clear and out in the open, Sayin had better watch out for him when he handles the ball.

Colin Simmons is going to be a complete disruptor in college football

We’re all ready for college football to begin. But Simmons wants to get on the gridiron now. “I’m done talking about what I’m going to do or what I want to do, it’s time to go do it,” he said at a presser. That no-nonsense attitude is proof enough of his attacking mindset about Julian Sayin. Yes, he has an elite support backing him. But there’s no guaranteeing that Simmons won’t be in the list of guys that sack him on August 30. Kirk Herbstreit even awarded him with the ‘Game Wrecker’ Herbie award. And, true to this honor, Simmons has wrecked some games.

Simmons was a freshman last year and ended up getting SEC All-Freshman honors and made it to the All-American. 48 total tackles, 14 TFLs, and 9 sacks in his very first season in college football set the stage for his grand return. 8 of his sacks came in games against P4 schools, so let that sink in. He was even impressing NFL-linked people with just one season in college football. This year, Colin Simmons will be a man on a mission.

“I can’t imagine what he’s going to look like after an entire offseason to work on his technique… he’s going to have a big year,” Herbstreit added in his praise for Simmons. Julian Sayin is going to have his eyes peeled for the EDGE when he lines up ahead of him in this high-stakes game this Saturday.