After $6M News, Sherrone Moore’s Michigan Moves for No.1 IOL from 2027 Class

On June 26, Michigan football received a $6 M boost from longtime supporters Matthew and Nicole Lester. The donation will help cover upkeep costs for the newly revamped Schembechler Hall, with special focus on the players’ lounge. To honor the 2023 national title squad, the area will now be called “The Team 144 Players Lounge, established by the Matthew and Nicole Lester Family.” Additionally, the Lesters are also paying tribute to team captain Mike Sainristil, naming the lounge’s barbershop “Mike’s Barbershop.” But this is not the first major contribution by the couple; back in 2017, they endowed the DC position and have played a key role in the Ross Facilities Project.

But that $6 M gift to Michigan came with both heart and flair. “Our gift honors the 2023 national championship team, Team 144,” said Matt Lester. “They personified selflessness and brotherhood… traits that led to an undefeated season.” Moreover, the donation helps fund both the Team 144 Players Lounge and “Mike’s Barbershop,” named after All-American and two-time captain Sainristil. Following that, Matt Lester praised Sainristil as the most “clean-shaven, stylish and well-groomed” Wolverine. In return, Sainristil said, “I’m deeply humbled… I forged a close bond with Matt and his family. His mentorship reflects everything that makes Michigan special.”

While Michigan’s $6 million headline gift turned heads, the Wolverines also made a bold move on the recruiting trail. On Wednesday, insider EJ Holland revealed Michigan offered Albert Simien, the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 class. The Sam Houston (LA) star isn’t just any prospect—he’s a multi-sport standout and LSU’s top in-state priority. Simien debuted at No. 11 overall in On3, ranked No. 4 among all O-linemen and No. 2 in Louisiana. Now that the Wolverines have joined, the fight for the Baton Rouge beast is officially underway.

Michigan may have arrived late to the party, but they’ve wasted no time making noise. After receiving an offer from the Wolverines, Albert Simien made his feelings clear. “Blessed to receive an offer from the @UMichFootball! Thank you to the coaching staff and @grant_newsome for the opportunity,” he posted. Now, the maize and blue are officially in the hunt for the No. 1 IOL in the 2027 class—and Simien’s reaction says they’ve got his attention.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, Albert Simien is a force in the trenches. The Sam Houston standout brings a rare blend of power, burst, and mobility, exploding off the snap and bulldozing defenders with ease. Whether it’s getting upfield or leading the charge on run plays, his motor doesn’t quit. As word spreads, his offer sheet keeps growing. In just the last few weeks, Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Sacramento State have joined the race. And that’s on top of early offers from Vols, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and more. So, Simien’s rise is real—and just getting started.

Given that, one thing’s clear—landing Albert Simien won’t be a walk in the Big House for Michigan. The top-ranked IOL in the 2027 class already has deep ties with LSU. Simien has made multiple visits to Baton Rouge, including a stop at the program’s Junior Day back in February. After his most recent trip, he told Tyler Harden, “It was great. Getting to talk with the offensive line coaches one-on-one and getting to learn more about The Path of LSU football and the importance of balancing academics and athletics for success.” So, LSU’s pitch has clearly hit home, giving the Tigers an early edge.

But nothing is set in stone yet—Simien just picked up an unexpected offer that could shake things up.

Not just Michigan—another top program joined the race

Albert Simien didn’t see it coming, but he’s not complaining. The 280-pound mauler from Sam Houston High got a surprise offer from West Virginia, and it instantly grabbed his attention. After a solid conversation with OL coach Jack Bicknell—touching on football, family, and life off the field—Simien learned the Mountaineers were officially in.

Well, Simien walked away impressed after his first chat with Bicknell. The Mountaineers’ O-line coach made a strong impression with his tone and approach, and his message hit home. “Keep working and playing the game how I do and have fun,” recalled Simien. While he admitted he doesn’t know much about WVU just yet, he’s open to learning more as his recruitment heats up. So, the door to Morgantown? Definitely cracked open.

Because the Mountaineers see Albert Simien as a versatile force, whether it’s at tackle or guard. Like most programs chasing the 2027 star, they’re leaving the door open. Simien echoed that sentiment: “It will depend on if I get better at one or the other.” For now, the Louisiana standout plans to stay close to home for training, but once the season kicks off, he’s eyeing a few road trips—including one to West Virginia. “If I have an opportunity to visit, I will,” he said.

Now, let’s see who makes a mark in this No. 1 IOL’s heart and convinces him where to play his college ball.