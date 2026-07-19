After Suffering $300K Burglary Loss, Former LSU QB Warns Robbers About His Heisman Trophy

For many, former LSU QB Joe Burrow’s Saturday message on the security of the Heisman could be a purely humorous take. But for the QB, it’s a mixed feeling after his firsthand experience of burglary just two years ago. He had once joked about keeping it in a “safe place.” After thieves broke into his Ohio home in December 2024 and made off with nearly $300,000 in valuables, that joke turned into a real upgrade.

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“I have it locked up in a safe place for all you robbers out there who are getting any ideas.” He said it while sitting near the trophy at Fanatics Fest in New York, in a clip USA Today’s Arye Pulli shared on July 18.

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Burrow, who won the Heisman in 2019, leading LSU to an undefeated season, is really concerned about the security of the trophy. That concern comes from a real break-in. In December 2024, while Burrow was in Dallas playing the Bengals, intruders entered his Anderson Township, Ohio home. An AP report said valuables worth about $300,000 were taken.

The list included high-end watches, glasses, and jewelry. Also gone were his “JB9” Swagger pendant and a necklace bearing his name and LSU jersey number. The Bengals QB shared his feelings, saying, “Privacy has been violated in more ways than one. Way more is out there than I would want out there and that I care to share. So that’s all I’ve got to say about that.”

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Three men were later charged in connection with the burglary and are in plea talks with federal prosecutors, according to a court filing in November 2025. Investigators say the break-in matches a wider trend of athletes being hit while they are away for games. That experience still sits with Burrow, and it helps explain why he turned a light joke about the Heisman into a clear warning.

He smirked after saying it, but the topic is not new for him. The fear of loss still lingers, and it shows in this Heisman warning. He smirked after saying it, but the message is clear: what was once a casual line is now a serious upgrade in security.

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The Heisman represents his legacy in Baton Rouge. In the season he won it, he threw for 5,671 yards and carried the Tigers to a national title. That run defined his time in Baton Rouge and still shapes how he sees the trophy today. That legendary performance helped the ex-LSU QB to be selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft by Cincinnati. In 2025, a turf toe injury in Week 2 limited him to eight games and shook Cincinnati’s playoff hopes. At 29, guarding what he has built, on and off the field, matters more than ever.

In 2025, a toe injury limited him to eight games, and Cincinnati’s hopes took a hit as a result. This season, amid the mounting pressure to lead the Bengals to a successful season, such a humorous take could be his way to remain light. But when he is busy again chasing success for the Bengals, will his Heisman still be safe?

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Other stars have faced the same fear

Joe Burrow isn’t the only one who faced such robbery; he is far from the only star targeted. Burrow is not alone in dealing with this kind of break-in. Just recently, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley saw intruders enter his home.

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On July 18, Eagles RB Saquon Barkley faced a break-in at his Malvern home, as per a police report obtained by Fox News Digital. Suspects have not been arrested yet. But as per the report, the RB’s family members are safe. What he lost is still unclear, as the investigation continues.

According to the investigator, a white SUV could help track the suspects. Police have already started to seek public help for identification following the release of a picture of the car. But they haven’t found any clues yet. With the progress of the investigation, they may yet find more clues, but break-ins like this keep happening to pro athletes.

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Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and others have faced similar incidents. It is not just the NFL either; NBA stars have been hit as well. Will it redefine the line between players’ and fans’ access?