After Surviving Cardiac Arrest, Ex-USC QB Announces CPR Training Urgency

Connor Shaw was known for his heroics on the football field, but his most important play happened off it: surviving a sudden cardiac arrest that gave him a new mission. The former South Carolina quarterback suffered the cardiac arrest in September last year while coaching his son’s flag football team. He recovered and now has taken it upon himself to help players, coaches, and athletes with his nonprofit organization.

“I was walking toward our sideline,” Shaw said. “And that’s when I collapsed in a sudden cardiac arrest.” Luckily, the field was just five minutes away from a fire department, and in no time, an on-duty police officer and coaches performed CPR on Shaw. The first responders’ quick thinking saved his life.

Shaw had no prior complications or genetic traits that could have made him susceptible. But he recognized the rarity of the life-saving measures. Now, he talks about how 93% of people who suffer cardiac arrests don’t usually make it. The chances of survival decrease further if it happens away from a hospital. Shaw acknowledged how lucky he was and that gratitude kindled him to finally create HRTHUDL, aka the Heart Huddle.

“It became obvious that everyone has a story about sudden cardiac arrest—sometimes stories of survival, but more often stories of heartbreak. I had no idea it was this prevalent,” Shaw said.

Through his nonprofit organization, the former Gamecocks QB aims to facilitate CPR training, provide AEDs, and raise awareness of the prevalence of heart disease. He roped in the Fire Department’s Caleb Carter, who saved his life that day, and started connecting with the first responders. Shaw wants to expand the nonprofit beyond South Carolina. The organization has partnered with AED companies CoroMed, Avive, Stryker, and Zoll for the devices.

“HRTHUDL’s number one mission is to host as many CPR events as we can,” Shaw said. “I think it should just be a basic life skill for people so that they’re prepared in those moments. And then we want to get AEDs at all middle school fields, rec fields, city parks, and even in all police cars.”

To achieve his goals, Shaw is working with the Simpsonville Parks and Recreation Department to put AEDs in youth leagues. He kicked off his campaign at Williams-Brice Stadium last year when the team hosted Clemson in November, gaining significant traction.

Now, his job brings him to town at least twice a week, and he has extended the opportunities to every participant. So, attendees can easily apply now to get AEDs for their local fields and also slot in for a CPR training session.

Connor Shaw has big plans for his noble initiative

Shaw’s vision for his organization isn’t limited to middle school fields, recreations fields and city parks. Going forwards, he wants to equip every police patrol car in South Carolina with portable AEDs. It started with 300 vehicles, and the now the Gamecocks legends wants to see it grow even further.

“I have a vision for people to start their own. It could be school campaigns or fundraising in memory of someone, or an athletic initiative where they know of a venue or venues that don’t have AEDs,” Shaw said.

“We’re going to welcome them and give them the resources and contacts to do it, and we’ll just be behind the curtains lifting them up and sourcing the AEDs for them. You know, they can be a heart-hero in their own town.”

Connor Shaw wants to make the most of his second chance at life after the cardiac arrest. After his time as a staffer at South Carolina, he joined the private sector at Arthur J. Gallagher and Co. On the personal front, he welcomed his fourth child with his wife, Molly, in November 2025. His post-football life has a part of the game, as he still coaches his son’s flag team. However, a major portion of his life is now dedicated to making sure that others don’t go through what he went through.