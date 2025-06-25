After Turning Down Brent Venables, Jaden O’Neal Gets Powerful Tip to Succeed at Florida State

It looks like Brent Venables just can’t seem to catch a break this recruiting cycle. First blow? When Oklahoma’s top offensive tackle target, Felix Ojo, called off his official visit. And before the dust could settle, another blow made its way towards Venables’ program as three-star quarterback Jaden O’Neal decommitted from the Sooners’ 2026 class. Worst part? He made a sharp turn toward Florida State. While it is a significant win for the Seminoles, O’Neal’s remarkable showing at a Rivals Five-Star event has just made things better for them. But there’s one thing he still needs to focus on, and Florida State Insider is right there to point that out!

Mike Norvell just got the entire package for his team in Jaden ‘O’Neal. This 6’3, 215-pound freak is not just the No. 11 quarterback but an overall 143 recruit in the 2026 class. That’s no small feat. What makes him even more desirable? His elite arm talent, mobility, and leadership—he’s got the tools to back the hype. But what sealed the deal for FSU? Their coaching staff’s push and Jaden’s multiple visits.

“Seeing today, I feel like they are well balanced,” O’Neal said back in April after an FSU practice session. “They love to run the ball, they like to throw the ball down, and they utilize certain wide receivers and tight ends as well. I was glad I was able to be in the atmosphere of the practice. I spoke with Coach Norvell as I was in practice. His ability to move other people with his energy. He loves to scream and wake guys up and get them ready to go.” And cut to the next: he is out there participating in the Rivals 5-star camp with WR Devin Carter. No wonder he’s making moves there, too. As FSU’s insider, Brian Smith didn’t hold back his praise for Jaden on his Locked on Seminoles podcast.

“But overall, arm strength is there, size is there, and demeanor is there—it’s the kind of kid you want to be around. It’s all the things that I thought I would see. In a way, it was like I didn’t even need to see him today to know what I was going to get. That’s a good thing. I had a higher opinion of him than some other people anyway,” Smith said. Then he also gave out one notable piece of advice to Jaden O’Neal to thrive in FSU’s system, stating, “So I like what he has so far, and now it’s just up to Jaden to learn the offense and go play football. He’s going to have to compete with a couple of guys that are older than him, just like everybody else. But the tools are there.”

Well, he will surely take FSU’s offense to new heights, and Jaden O’Neal’s stats back up the hype. He is one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects this year, a talented player whose rapid ascent has been somewhat overshadowed by transfers and an eligibility suspension. After a stellar sophomore season at Newport Harbor (2,475 yards, 27 touchdowns), O’Neal faced setbacks, missing seven games at Narbonne due to transfer rules. He rebounded impressively, however, throwing for 1,798 yards and 16 touchdowns, leading Narbonne to a city championship.

After losing Brady Smigiel‘s commitment back in January, Mike Norvell was trying his best to grab a strong QB, and Jaden O’ Neil is a perfect fit for his offense. Now, with his addition, there are 19 commits so far in FSU’s 2026 class, and the numbers keep on surging as he isn’t the only one making his way towards them.

Mike Norvell’s team grabs another high-priced recruit

Florida State’s recruiting surge continues, with four-star tight end Xavier Tiller the latest big name to commit. Following his official visit, Tiller hinted at a major announcement: “They stand really high. Really high,” Tiller teased. “Y’all are gonna be shocked, but it’s coming soon.” He delivered on that promise Monday, committing to the Seminoles and further fueling an already electric June for Mike Norvell’s staff.

FSU landed a major recruiting win with Tiller’s commitment, a triumph considering the stiff competition. The Fairburn, Georgia, standout seriously considered SEC giants Alabama, Florida, and Auburn, and had even previously pledged to Texas A&M. However, FSU’s offensive approach, especially Gus Malzahn’s new system, proved decisive. “I love Coach Malzahn, what he does,” Tiller said. “I feel that’s a great fit for me.” This commitment further solidifies FSU’s rising status as a prime destination for explosive offensive players.

But Tiller isn’t the only one Mike Norvell backed this week. Even wide receiver Devin Carter. Carter, who initially committed to Florida State before switching to Auburn in January, has now rejoined the Seminoles. The son of former FSU star Dexter Carter, he brings a strong family connection and impressive skills, choosing FSU over offers from Georgia and North Carolina.

These additions significantly strengthen Florida State’s 2026 class, adding Carter’s elite speed and Tiller’s size and versatility. With top recruits heading to Tallahassee, Norvell’s staff has generated considerable excitement for the fall.