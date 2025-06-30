After Xavier Griffin’s Alabama Commitment, Who Are the Remaining Uncommitted 5-Star Recruits in 2026 Class?

Recruiting football talent is like a high-stakes game of lock and key, especially for elite four- and five-star prospects. Money in the form of NIL deals is often thrown around, with some teams focusing on a family atmosphere and others on flashy promises, or even a mix of both. Just ask Kalen DeBoer, who recently landed a huge five-star recruit. With the latest blue-chip player now committed to the Crimson Tide, the rest of college football is paying very close attention to the remaining elite playmakers.

Kalen DeBoer has brought a relentless, relationship-driven approach to Alabama’s recruiting, and it’s clearly working. DeBoer stated, “We talk about family, being accountable, and being tough,” prioritizing trust over flashy promises. This strategy is already yielding results, with a lineup of five-star commits like quarterback Keelon Russell, offensive lineman Michael Carroll, cornerback Dijon Lee, and former Iowa flip Kadyn Proctor all joining Alabama’s 2025 and 2026 classes. DeBoer believes, “It’s all about putting the right people around me”—and that vision is quickly turning into success.

The good news arrived early this summer, as the commitment season has truly exploded. With July just around the corner, top 2026 recruits are making their decisions at a rapid pace. June, in particular, has been a five-star frenzy, with six top prospects already committing. And Alabama made a significant move by landing Gainesville (Ga.) linebacker Xavier Griffin, their second five-star commitment of the month. Close behind, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, and BYU have also secured their own headlining recruits. Clearly, the competition for 2026 dominance is well underway, and elite players are making their choices quickly.

With Xavier Griffin now off the board, the pool of uncommitted 2026 five-stars is shrinking fast. As of June 29, only 12 five-stars remain uncommitted, according to On3’s Hunter Shelton. This means that 20 of the 32 elite prospects in this recruiting cycle have already decided on their future homes.

The summer commitment wave is in full swing, and more announcements are expected. As programs continue to stack pledges and build for the future, the race to secure the last remaining five-star gems is officially heating up. And here are 6 names to keep an eye on in the coming days.

While the race for the top uncommitted five-stars is heating up, towering OT Immanuel Iheanacho out of Georgetown Prep (Md.) is leading the charge. The 6’7”, 380-pound road grader has taken OVs to all four finalists: LSU, Auburn, Oregon, and PSU. He closed June with a trip to Eugene, calling it “saving the best for last.” And Oregon now leads in the On3 RPM with 4 predictions locked in for Dan Lanning’s Ducks. As for his timeline? “I have a commitment date set for Aug. 5, but I am thinking about moving that up,” said Iheanacho on June 22. “Oregon is on top. LSU still competes with them, but I like Oregon a lot.”

Another elite lineman nearing the finish line is Lake Ridge (Texas) star Felix Ojo, ranked No. 6 nationally. He hasn’t set a public commitment date yet, but it’s coming soon. “With Texas and Ohio State, I like those schools a lot,” Ojo told On3’s Chad Simmons. “They have great coaches, great programs and I feel I can be developed at both schools … I still don’t know where I am going, but I have all the cards and my decision will be made soon.”

University Lab (La.) athlete Lamar Brown, the cycle’s No. 1 athlete, is now set to announce his commitment on July 4, rescheduled from July 10. Brown mentioned that “LSU, Miami, Texas, and Texas A&M is playing their part in my recruitment.” Even though his LSU visit was a perfect 10/10, Texas A&M is strongly competing for his commitment. While the hometown Tigers are still favored, the final decision could be very tight.

Then there’s top linebacker Tyler Atkinson (Grayson, Ga.). He is closing in on a July decision, with Oregon, Clemson, Georgia, and Texas still in play. Although there’s no clear leader, Georgia holds in-state appeal. “All four schools… the relationships I built with them, it gave me a lot to think about,” said Atkinson. “I’m trying to figure out which one is the best move.”

No. 1 RB Savion Hiter (Louisa County, Va.) has Michigan and Tennessee out front after June visits. “I still think it’s Michigan and Tennessee when all said and done,” stated On3’s Steve Wiltfong. While praising Hiter, Pete Nakos noted he’s “expected to be the highest-paid running back in the cycle.” Michigan made a strong push for Hiter, involving him in a family dinner with five-star QB Bryce Underwood and including him in spring practice. Insiders noted these efforts were very personal, aiming to immerse him in the team’s culture and running back history.

Next up is five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan (Benjamin Russell, Ala.), who is set to announce his decision on July 2, with Alabama currently in the lead. “I think Alabama continues to set the pace,” wrote Wiltfong. A recent in-state visit to Alabama, where Morgan and his mother met with Nick Saban, was particularly impactful. Now, while these six stars are on the brink of making their decisions, another six top prospects are also moving down the same path.

Next up: Six stars who could commit soon

The battle for Mississippi’s top-ranked prospect, Bralan Womack, is heating up. The elite safety out of Hartfield Academy has wrapped up official visits to OSU, Florida, Texas A&M, and Auburn—and each staff left a strong impression. These 4 heavyweights are locked in a summer showdown, all vying for the nation’s No. 1 safety. Although Womack had originally circled August for a decision, the timeline is still fluid as the race stays tight.

Meanwhile, St. Frances Academy standout Jireh Edwards is just days away from revealing his choice—July 5. The No. 2 safety in the class is down to Alabama, Georgia, and Auburn, with the Tide trending hard. Now, 3 predictions have already been logged for Alabama, while Auburn leans on its DMV pipeline and Georgia keeps pressing.

Another Alabama native, EDGE Anthony Jones, has made the rounds with visits to Texas A&M, Auburn, Oregon, Miami, and Alabama. But Chad Simmons currently favors Alabama. “He was a big Alabama fan growing up; he has been there a dozen or more times in Tuscaloosa,” Simmons said. “I still like Alabama’s position. There is no commitment date set; we think it will happen sometime in July based on what we’re hearing. I like Alabama as the ‘lead school,’ but there are others to watch very closely as well in that decision.” Although Alabama leads the charge, others remain within striking distance.

Then Darius Gray, the No. 1 IOL in the country, has taken more OVs than any other top recruit—and he’s still weighing his options. LSU leads the way in the On3 RPM, but OSU, South Carolina, Clemson, Vols, and Georgia are all in the mix as July begins. Meanwhile, Georgia is trending to keep elite tight end Kaiden Prothro home, with four predictions pointing toward the Bulldogs ahead of his July 12 commitment.

Over at WR, Calvin Russell out of Northwestern (Fla.) is down to eight schools and set to decide on July 5. “I have an idea, but it’s not really set in stone,” Russell told Steve Wiltfong. But with contenders like Michigan, Miami, FSU, and LSU circling, his decision is still up for grabs. Now, while these five-star recruits could shake up the recruiting landscape, most are expected to find their collegiate homes by the end of July or August.