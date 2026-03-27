“Again”: Lane Kiffin Reacts as LSU Hires Controversial Coach Costing 7-Figure Amount

LSU appears to have no issues splashing the cash ahead of the upcoming season. After spending $91 million on Lane Kiffin this offseason, they are again off to another coaching hire that costs them a hefty 7-figure amount, and that move has received the head coach’s backing.

LSU took a major step in its men’s basketball team by firing Matt McMahon to bring back Will Wade as head coach. This move cost them over $8,000,000 for McMahon’s buyout since he still had three years left on his contract. But after a 20-14 record and losing eight of the last ten games, LSU isn’t taking any chances. Even Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry was involved in the move, who works effortlessly for the team’s success.

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This move caught Lane Kiffin’s attention, as he shared a cheeky response, impressed by LSU’s investment to gain immediate success in the league. He took X, sharing his excitement, saying, “Again …. #JustDifferent.”

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Lane Kiffin knows exactly how LSU operates. His post sums up the school’s main strategy nicely: if a program is struggling, they just write a massive check to fix it. They paid Brian Kelly’s payout to bring Kiffin in, and now they’re doing the exact same thing for basketball.

Wade’s return is shocking because of his recent history. The NCAA gave him a strict two-year show-cause penalty in 2023 for severe recruiting violations, but the allegations were placed against him the year before when LSU fired him because of them. Rehiring a coach who was just punished so heavily shows LSU cares way more about winning games than dodging bad press.

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Also, bringing him back could hurt LSU’s reputation and make it harder to meet fans’ and the team’s high expectations, because people may worry about past mistakes repeating themselves. But then it also shows LSU is ready to take risks. First, they invested heavily in Kiffin, and now they are off making another major move.

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What’s interesting is that this season, they have pulled many unthinkable moves, like retaining defensive coordinator Blake Baker with a $9.3 million deal for three years. That’s right, LSU will pay him $3 million next season, which will rise every year until his salary hits $3.2 million in 2028.

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Let’s not forget Lane Kiffin also accumulated a No. 1 transfer portal for the 2026 season. He got top players from the portal and added immediate success to LSU, but it sure cost the team big time. The team already allotted Kiffin a NIL expenditure of $25 million to make the players’ intake process easier. So, nothing came at a low price to them.

The LSU Tigers have always invested heavily in their coaches and players. The amount of money moving around in Baton Rouge is just wild. Between eating Kelly’s $54 million, giving Kiffin $91 million, and now paying $8 million to fire McMahon, LSU is spending whatever it takes across all sports to win championships.

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However, spending money doesn’t always give immediate success, and no one understands that better than LSU. Building a championship program requires consistency, and that’s exactly what Lane Kiffin is trying to prove. While the administration is busy writing massive checks to assemble a super-team, the head coach is making sure his locker room knows that heavy price tags don’t win SEC games.

Lane Kiffin launches a reality check to the team

Despite the massive expectations that come with his new role as LSU’s head coach, Lane Kiffin is preaching realism. While acknowledging the program’s championship-or-bust mentality, he’s making it clear that building an elite program is a process that requires time, patience, and hard work.

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Kiffin speaks honestly and sets the right tone for the team.

“Things don’t happen overnight,” Kiffin said during a recent press conference. “It takes a lot of work to get a program up to an elite-performing program level. And so we’re making some first steps, but there’s a ton of work to do.”

Well, that makes sense; teams might invest heavily in coaches and bring top elite ones into their program, but that doesn’t always mean immediate success. Just take Kalen DeBoer, for example, who has approximately an $87 million buyout contract with Alabama but is now struggling to take the team to championships. Even last year, their run ended after losing to Indiana.

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But then there are teams like Indiana that found immediate success under Curt Cignetti. But all that depends on how well you develop your players and how they perform on the field. With spring practices wrapping up, it remains to be seen whether Kiffin’s able to get that momentum or not.