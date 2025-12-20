Money talks in college football, and at Kyle Field, it spoke loudly. While Miami’s quarterback Carson Beck delivered when it mattered the most with his $2.5 million backing, Texas A&M was left defending quarterback Marcel Reed’s potential instead of production after a 10-3 loss.

Miami’s $500,000 investment in Carson Beck for every completion came into play against Texas A&M. As he made 5 completions out of 7 attempts for 8 yards in the first half and earned $2.5 million. Before finishing up with 8 of 12 passes for 31 yards by halftime. Then he ended the game by completing 14 of 20 passes for 103 yards with a touchdown, which earned him around $7 million in just one game.

Whereas Mike Elko and his team were just left with a hope of a better outcome from Marcel Reed next season.

“He’s still a young quarterback,” Mike Elko said after the game. “I still think there’s a lot of room for development and growth from him. I think he saw major strides this year. But I still think there’s a ceiling there that he’s not close to hitting.”

Despite the Aggies failing to score more than 3 points in the game as quarterback Marcel Reed fails to record a single touchdown, Mike Elko still tries to back his quarterback, emphasizing that the best is yet to come. But despite the hope, struggles were evident. He completed 25 of 39 passes for 237 yards while losing a first-quarter fumble and throwing two second-half interceptions.

But the turning point came on the final drive when Marcel Reed threw his second interception of the game. Reed’s pass went straight behind tight end Melin Ohrstrom, and Miami defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald intercepted it in the end zone, which ended the Aggies’ season.

However, it wasn’t all Reed’s fault. The offensive line failed to protect him as the Hurricanes sacked him seven times and forced three total turnovers. The team made just one field goal; that means the passing and running game was dead for almost all of the game. Despite that, even Aggies offensive coordinator OC Collin Klein praised him for his efforts.

“Marcel is dear to me,” Klein said after the game. “I couldn’t be more proud of how he has grown into leading that QB unit. It was a joy and an honor coming to work with him. I told him after our first spring scrimmage two years ago that he has a chance to be as good as anybody that’s come through this program. His character and talent are outstanding. The sky is the limit. It’s bittersweet.”