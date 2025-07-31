“Against Who?”: Greg McElroy Stunned Over SEC Voice’s Dismissal of B1G Powerhouse

Well, the B1G powerhouse is fresh off a strong 2024 campaign, but 2025 brings a new look. With several stars now in the NFL, the program faces big shoes to fill—none larger than the one left by veteran QB Dillon Gabriel. Enter Dante Moore. The former five-star talent started his journey at UCLA before transferring and learning behind Gabriel last season. Now, he’s ready for center stage, armed with talent, and growing Heisman buzz as he looks to keep this powerhouse on the rise. But the road ahead won’t be easy.

On the July 30th episode of Jox 94.5, Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic dove into a heated debate about Oregon’s place among CFB’s elite. McElroy fired off the question that set the tone: “We asked this three or four weeks ago: when did Oregon become the team that’s ‘just there every year’? Was it NIL? Marcus Mariota? When have they ever been wiping the floor with everybody every season?” But Cubelic pushed back, pointing to the Ducks’ dominance last season: “They’ve won seven games last year in conference by 21-plus.” Were they really dominant?

Well, Oregon stormed through the 2024 season, stacking statement wins over top B1G contenders. They edged Ohio State 32‑31 in a thriller, stunned Michigan 38‑17 in Ann Arbor, crushed Illinois 38‑9, and topped Penn State 45‑37 in the conference championship before dismantling Washington 49‑21 to cap off a dominant campaign. But McElroy wasn’t done. And then came the real question.

McElroy didn’t hold back, firing off, “Against who?“—a challenge that caught everyone’s attention. The conversation turned heated as Cole Cubelic admitted, “I don’t know. They had two tight games, Ohio State and Wisconsin. Everybody else beat to sleep.” Cubelic, though, wasn’t ready to count the B1G powerhouse out. “I get what you’re saying, but with their access to resources and with their identity of blending physicality and athleticism—which is rare in that league, you usually choose one side or the other—I think they’re going to be a problem annually,” he explained.

But the back-and-forth left McElroy stunned, questioning whether Oregon had truly earned its growing reputation as a year-in, year-out contender. Then Greg McElroy took the debate a step further, turning his attention to CFB’s so-called “untouchables”. “So, right now, Ohio State—if you ask people nationally, you know, give me four or five national title contenders. Ohio State. Why? Well, Ryan Day better off a national title. Okay. So, it’s just because it’s Ohio State. Fine. We’ll move on there,” said McElroy, pointing out how some programs are given the benefit of the doubt simply because of their name. But when the conversation shifts to others, the tone changes.

Here, McElroy pointed out the double standard in CFB’s elite circle. Penn State, despite having the talent, is constantly doubted for not getting over the hump. Yet programs like Georgia, even with glaring question marks, are automatically trusted to figure things out. And now, Oregon seems to be receiving that same benefit of the doubt as well.

So, McElroy questioned the hype, wondering when Oregon truly reached blue-blood status. “When did we start treating Oregon like Ohio State, Georgia, or Alabama? Even Michigan dipped a bit, yet Oregon gets a free pass. Dante Moore? Just throw him in there. Dillon Gabriel’s one of the most productive quarterbacks ever, but it’s Oregon, man—they’ll figure it out,” said the ESPN analyst. Honestly, the real question remains—have they truly earned that respect, or is it being handed to them? While Oregon’s 13-1 record last season doesn’t convince everyone, their new starting QB is already stealing national headlines.

Oregon’s QB1’s latest headline-making move

On3Sports analyst J.D. Pickell has already placed Dante Moore in the early Heisman conversation. His shortlist has OSU freshman Jeremiah Smith as the frontrunner, followed by LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, Gamecocks’ LaNorris Sellers, and Moore closing out the pack. Although it’s a bold call, especially with Moore still unproven on the biggest stage, but the hype is clearly building. The reason?

As a freshman at UCLA, Moore had growing pains—11 TDs and just 53% completions. But a year in Eugene has changed the story. In a system built to unleash quarterbacks, the stage is now set for Moore to shine brighter than ever. Here’s the thing: under Dan Lanning, both Bo Nix and Gabriel elevated their games to new heights. Now, it’s Dante Moore’s turn to carry the torch. He’s still a work in progress, but the arm talent is undeniable. If he connects all the dots, Oregon’s high-powered offense won’t miss a step. And if history is any clue, the Ducks might have just uncovered their next superstar under center.