Agenda Against ‘Helpless’ Deion Sanders Confirmed by Ryan Clark as HC Faces Heat for Shedeur Sanders Reports

Shedeur Sanders entered the 2024 college football season as a projected No. 1 overall pick. But a few months later, the buzz died down—mock drafts had him dropping as far as the No. 6 spot. His fall wasn’t about performance alone. Critics started painting him as “arrogant” and “brash,” and the noise grew louder after the 2025 NFL Combine. It only got worse from there. During the draft, Shedeur sat through four painful rounds, even getting pranked with a fake call. When the Cleveland Browns finally took him at No. 144, it felt more like a gut punch than a victory. But not everyone was buying into the slide.

Former NFL safety Ryan Clark wasn’t one of them—he saw something deeper going on. He said, “You do hear the word arrogant. Why is he arrogant? Because he won’t walk into the meeting and bend the knee, or he won’t sit in the meeting and question himself or his abilities or his knowledge and experience in the game. I don’t believe that that’s arrogance. I want a quarterback that’s so mature.” Clark made these comments well before the April draft, suggesting there might be a racial bias at play. And he doubled down on his support for the Sanders crew, yet again.

On the June 6th episode of The Pivot Podcast, Ryan Clark didn’t hold back. He said the media attention around Shedeur and his brother Shilo wasn’t just about them—it was fallout from being Deion Sanders‘ sons. “Maybe it’s my algorithm, but I see Shilo and Shedeur more than I’ve ever seen any undrafted guy or fifth-round guy on social media in the history of Instagram, Threads, Twitter, X, whatever it is,” Clark said. “Like, those dudes are everywhere, and they caught some of Deion’s strays.” He explained that Deion was a legend who could set his own terms—turn down interviews, skip combine testing, and still be top five. But his sons? They didn’t have that kind of power, and now they’re paying the price for his greatness.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Clark continued, calling the criticism of Shedeur unfair and largely unprovable. “Now it’s not about the actual evaluation… it was the chatter, it was the conversation around him. So many things about Shedeur during the draft process are character, character, character, personality, personality, personality. All these things that we can’t prove on the outside.”

It wasn’t about Shedeur’s stats—14,353 yards and 134 touchdowns during his college career—it was about who he was off the field. And that, Clark said, was the most painful part for Deion. “Every report was something we couldn’t refute—and also things folks couldn’t prove. I feel like Deion’s hurt also comes from him always being able to take care of his kids as a father.”

He described the helplessness that hit Deion for the first time. “You know how it is as dads, man—you want all the good for your kids and none of the bad. And then when anything’s bad, that’s why kids cry. Because when they cry, we want to figure out how to stop it. Hungry, you’re wet, you’re tired—let me tend to that from the time that they’re born.” But this time, Deion hit a wall. “And Deion finally got to a point where he was—’Damn. Can’t do it.’ And I think that’s difficult to do,” Clark added. Meanwhile…

Reports on Shedeur Sanders put Deion in the crosshairs

While Shedeur’s draft saga played out, Deion Sanders found himself in the middle of the firestorm. The Buffs HC didn’t stay silent. He fired back on the Say What Needs To Be Said podcast with Asante Samuel, defending his son and calling out the unfair treatment.

“It hurt,” Coach Prime said. “But the bible says God uses the foolish things to confound the wise. There was some foolish stuff that went on, but that gave them something that they needed… That edge that Tom (Brady) had, it gave them the edge that you had, it gave them the edge that I have. Folks said we weren’t gonna be nothing. But we had to prove that. It gave them the edge that they needed. Both of them.” And the heat turned up when Doug Gottlieb called him out on Fox Sports, accusing Deion of “playing the victim.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a segment titled Deion Sanders Is Just Another Entitled Helicopter Parent, Gottlieb didn’t mince words. “Deion’s sitting there going, ‘I know my son. He’s been through six coordinators.’ No one’s disputing he’s been through six different coordinators,” he said. “If he’s been through six different coordinators, then he should have an unbelievable array of verbiage and knowledge and different ways of seeing the game.”

Gottlieb didn’t stop there. He slammed Sanders for blaming others: “He should walk into those draft meetings and blow everyone away with his professionalism. But he didn’t,” he said. “Deion blaming coaches, GMs, or scouts is like parents blaming teachers, TAs, or principals when their kid gets in trouble. That’s all it is. Nowadays, when a kid messes up, it’s always someone else’s fault—not the kid’s.”

He ended the rant by saying, “Deion’s trying to play the victim? I don’t buy it… Deion’s not showing any accountability of himself. Don’t go all God and Bible on us. It just sounds so phony.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, the damage was done—the media storm surrounding Shedeur’s fall now has Deion squarely in the middle. And with every quote, every video, and every take, it’s clear: the pressure isn’t just on Shedeur. It’s on Deion too. Their toughest test? Bouncing back and rewriting their story, as Shedeur reps with the Browns and Shilo with Tampa Bay.