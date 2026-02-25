Indiana LB Makes Big Combine Announcement Echoing Diego Pavia’s NFL Scare

With the NFL Combine underway, players are using every opportunity to improve their stock. But, for some, the drills, interviews, and physical testing also become hindrances. We’ve seen players skipping parts of the whole process, and one Indiana player is doing the same.

Indiana linebacker Aiden Fischer has reportedly drawn interest from several NFL teams. The senior has been impressive over the past three seasons with the Hoosiers and ended his collegiate career with both a Big Ten title and a national championship. However, there have been concerns about his size. At exactly 6’0″, he is slightly below the average NFL linebacker height of around 6’1″, which has led him to decline physical testing at the NFL Combine. Instead, he has chosen to focus on positional drills during the event.

“Being with teams, doing the entire process, but also being able to do the position work with my other linebackers here, as well as the coaches and the scouts. So getting down there late is obviously a blessing and a curse,” Fischer told the media. “You come off a great season like that, which you’re about four weeks behind everybody else’s training. For me, I know I’m just one day at a time, but I’m setting that date for pro day. I think it’s been widely accepted that, just for the season being as late as it was, it isn’t as big a problem.”

Fischer is expected to complete his physical testing at Indiana’s Pro Day, opting to use the extra time to train.

The physical tests at the NFL Combine help scouts evaluate a player’s athletic ability. It also helps them compare it with other prospects. This allows teams to make more informed decisions based on their specific physical and positional requirements. These tests include the 40-yard dash, bench press, shuttle run, three-cone drill, vertical jump, and broad jump.

That may limit the scouts from fully assessing his physical capabilities. However, since Fischer will participate in positional drills, scouts will still be able to evaluate his understanding of the position and how he uses his skills to gain an advantage. The positional drills for linebackers test the ability to transition from run defense to pass coverage, change direction efficiently, and rush the passer. These typically include pass drop and hip rotation drills, the four-bag shuffle, and pass rush or edge drills.

So, he will definitely leave an impression, one way or another. Interestingly, Aiden Fischer isn’t the only one being scrutinized due to his physical requirements. Diego Pavia has also had his fair share of doubts regarding his NFL Draft eligibility due to his size.

NFL eligibility doubts regarding Diego Pavia’s size could hurt

Just like Fischer, Diego Pavia has faced questions about his NFL size eligibility. The crux of the issue lies in his physical measurements. The Vanderbilt quarterback measured 5-foot-9 at the 2026 Senior Bowl, significantly shorter than his collegiate listing of 6-foot. At 200 pounds, he is one of the shortest quarterback prospects in modern NFL history, which could make him a Day 3 selection or even an undrafted target in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The average NFL quarterback measures around 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, with teams generally preferring quarterbacks who are at least 6-foot-2 to see clearly over offensive linemen. This size difference could affect how teams evaluate Pavia as a long-term option. However, his production on the field shows that he remains a capable and talented quarterback despite those concerns.