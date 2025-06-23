Ailing Deion Sanders Beats Travis Hunter & Trash Talks After Competitive Victory as Son Gives Health Update

Colorado HC Deion Sanders may be sidelined due to an undisclosed illness, but the drive and charisma that define Coach Prime remain unwavering. Amid recovery, Sanders has temporarily stepped away from coaching duties and is recuperating at his ranch in Canton, Texas. Though away from the public eye, he is surrounded by close family and friends, including his son, Deion Jr., who has remained by his side throughout.

Coach Prime has been getting regular visits from his loved ones. Sanders’ longtime friend and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin went to meet him. Following his visit, NFL rookie Travis Hunter also made the trip. And who doesn’t know about the familial bonds between the mentor and protege? From Jackson State to Colorado, Hunter has never left Deion Sanders’ side. And now, the young athlete has made perfect use of his off-season to check in on his coach. The reunion was beautifully captured by Well Off Media and showcased one of their long-standing traditions: fishing.

“We always try to see who can catch the most fish. And the last two times I’ve won,” said Hunter, a few months ago. Despite his illness, Sanders engaged in the fishing contest with high spirits. And when the Sanders family is reunited, banter and trash-talking follow without an invitation. He took on his star player in a competitive face-off, and not only did he beat him, but he also reminded him that despite being old, he still has the enthusiasm in him. “I ain’t trash. I ain’t trash. You’re going to hit me, then go. I’ll let you have that, we’re going to be together, you’re going to hit me and leave. You’re going to get mad,” said Sanders. Though he said it in jest, it shows that Coach Prime may be down for a bit, but he’s far from quitting.

The visit underscored what Hunter has long believed: “My relationship with Coach Prime is like a father-son relationship. I can go to him for anything, you know? He understands me.” Sanders is a foundational figure in his athletic and personal journey. The mutual respect and loyalty continue to define the bond between Sanders and Hunter. Meanwhile, Deion Sanders Jr. has an update for Coach Prime loyalists.

Deion Sanders Jr. provides health update on Coach Prime

Coach Prime’s son, Deion Sanders Jr., has been prompt in providing updates about his father to his fans. In the video shared by Well Off Media, Sanders Jr. said, “It’s a beautiful thing. Coach Prime [is] back active, moving around. God is great. Not back active moving around, but it’s progress.” After Sanders was missing from the Boulders for two months, fans seemed to be worried about him.

He even missed the team’s annual summer football camp a few weeks back. While there’s no update on his recent unspecified illness, Sanders had faced severe circulation issues in his left foot, including deep vein thrombosis and multiple blood clots, resulting in two toe amputations back in 2023.

After receiving constant messages from his fans, he updated them regarding his health. “I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me!” Sanders said. “When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything,” Sanders said. “Until then, I’M COMING, BABY, #CoachPrime.” As Deion Sanders fights through this setback, drop your well wishes for Coach Prime in the comments and let him feel the strength of Buffs Nation.