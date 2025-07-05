Ailing Deion Sanders Makes Desperate Plea to God as Colorado Receives New Return Timeline

It’s been more than 4 months since Deion Sanders missed the Buffs’ spring practices and went away from team activities. Initially, it was speculated to be a minor issue, and his return seemed optimistic. But when some of the details about his health emerged, it took a serious turn. Deion Sanders’ illness, although undisclosed, was reported to be a big issue, as he even lost 14 lbs because of it. For now, though, he is recovering from the illness at his Texas Ranch with his son, Deion Jr., and as per the latest update, he is raring to come.

Coach Prime has been at his Texas Ranch at least since April 2025 and missed Colorado’s annual summer football camps. Even after that, he canceled an 8th June event citing “unavoidable last-minute scheduling changes.” Speculations started, and people were clueless as there were no real updates in the media. However, it all changed after Coach Prime’s interview with Asante Samuels.

“What I’m dealing with right now is at a whole nother level. I lost about 14 pounds. I’m coming back, but I needed this,” said Deion Sanders, and provided the severity of the illness without naming it. However, now his recovery has been expedited as even Deion Jr provided an update on June 22nd about Coach Prime being “active and moving around.” But now, the Buffs’ head coach himself is looking desperate to come with fall camp just around the corner.

Coach Prime posted a photo of himself on his IG Story in a Buffs hoodie with stylish sunglasses donning his signature gold whistles as he wrote, “Restore me, Lord.” In another story posted by Coach Prime, he seemed optimistic about his return as he wrote, “I’m coming,” posting a photo from his Texas Ranch. The stories signify the grit and desire that Coach Prime is showing, and we should hope that he graces the football field sooner rather than later.

The Buffs finished 9-4 last year in Coach Prime’s second season, with Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders leading the charge. But now, without them, the team needs Coach Prime more than ever. And that may be one of the reasons why Coach Prime seems anxious to come back. As for when Coach Prime is coming back, it seems NFL All-Pro Cornerback Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones knows all about it.

Deion Sanders’ return imminent within a week?

While Deion Sanders is recovering, he isn’t alone there. His loved ones and friends continuously visit him in Texas, as we saw with Michael Irvin. Irvin, after visiting Coach Prime, said that “he’s physically strong, mentally strong, and emotionally strong,” showing Coach Prime’s resilience. And now, Coach Prime was visited by Jones, who relayed the latest update about his health.

“Deion’s doing good. I think he’s got another week at home before they get started. He’ll be there. He’ll be ready to go. Deion is doing good. And thanks to everybody that has been praying and sending good thoughts and good prayers his way,” said Jones in his latest BetOnline show.

Both Coach Prime and Jones go way back and have a deep and long-standing bond with Sanders’ family. The relationship started when Coach Prime was working as an NFL analyst alongside Jones. Beyond that, Jones was also coached by the Buffs’ defensive coordinator Robert Livingston when the legend was playing with the Bengals. All in all, it seems the latest update by Jones will have a positive effect on the Buffs team and the fans, too, as he sets to return.