“Ain’t Very Fun”: Pete Golding Makes Feelings Clear on Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Return

Ole Miss HC Pete Golding values his Saturdays, and for that, he needs to perform on his upcoming Friday. Now that Lane Kiffin is coming back to Oxford, he is bringing No. 7 LSU with him. The Rebels are ranked No. 8. ESPN’s College GameDay will be there. A clash between two unbeaten teams is waiting at the end of it. Golding knows the week can get away from his team quickly.

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“We got to prepare the right way this week, and get locked in and get focused. A lot going on,” Golding said at Ole Miss’ September 14 presser on Monday. “You got Ella Langley, you got GameDay, you got so much other stuff. But to me, it’s like high school homecoming for these dudes.”

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At the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Ella Langley will take the stage before the Ole Miss Homecoming dance. Whether or not that dance is fun depends on what happens on the field.

“If you focus on the wrong s–t, that homecoming dance ain’t very fun after you get your butt beat on a Friday night,” he continued during the presser. “We got to make sure we’re doing everything right throughout the week to get the outcome that we want.”

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Ole Miss’ first two games have already created plenty of confidence. The Rebels opened with a 41-38 win over then-No. 24 Louisville and followed it with a 41-9 demolition of Charlotte. Trinidad Chambliss threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns against Charlotte, while Kewan Lacy rushed for two scores.

Golding’s team also jumped out to a 27-0 halftime lead. Now comes the game that has been sitting on the schedule since Kiffin left Oxford.

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Pete Golding was Kiffin’s defensive coordinator before taking over the program. Kiffin departed Ole Miss for LSU after the 2025 regular season, and Golding was promoted to replace him. Kiffin also took several familiar faces with him, including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and quarterbacks coach Dane Stevens.

LSU also added former Ole Miss players such as edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen. So, it’s a chance for ‘revenge,’ and that’s why Golding emphasized it in his presser.

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Earlier this summer, he said he told Kiffin that leaving Ole Miss was “dumb,” while still saying he wished his former boss and his family well. The two have remained in contact. But Golding’s message on Sept. 14 was aimed at his players, not Kiffin. The Rebels already know what happened when they lost focus earlier this season.

The Louisville game was close enough to expose some problems. Ole Miss allowed 38 points and had to survive a late push from the Cardinals. Pete Golding acknowledged that the team played too inconsistently.

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Against Charlotte, the response was much cleaner, with the Rebels building a four-score lead before halftime. That improvement is important because LSU has not exactly struggled to score.

Kiffin spent five seasons building Ole Miss. He knows the players who stayed. His staff knows the terminology. Several former Rebels now work or play for LSU. That familiarity removes some of the mystery from a matchup that already carries plenty of emotion. Kiffin, meanwhile, has tried to push the pressure back toward his old program.

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He pointed out that Ole Miss won 13 games last season while LSU won seven. He also noted that the Rebels returned two Heisman candidates and have the second-longest winning streak in the country. Golding is taking a different route.

He has also asked Ole Miss fans to keep their emotions under control. The former defensive coordinator does not want the return of his predecessor to overshadow what he believes makes Oxford special. Golding said the school has built a reputation for treating visitors with respect and warned fans not to lose that identity because of one person or one game. Does that mean that Saturday will be quiet?

Expect Kiffin to hear boos during warmups. Every LSU timeout could bring another round. If the Tigers fall behind, the noise will become part of the game. If LSU scores first, Kiffin could have an even more interesting reaction to deal with. There is precedent for this kind of reception.

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Nick Saban returned to LSU in 2008 as Alabama’s coach. That game carried plenty of emotion because Saban had left Baton Rouge for the NFL before eventually taking the Alabama job. Alabama won 27-21 in overtime. It became less about the hostile reception and more about Saban surviving a highly charged return. Kiffin’s situation is still different.

Saban had years between his LSU tenure and that return. Kiffin is coming back less than a year after leaving. He also left directly for another SEC program. Worse for Ole Miss fans, LSU is now the opponent standing between the Rebels and an early statement in the conference race. That is where the emotion can become useful for Ole Miss.