Air Force Medically Disqualifies Football Athlete Who is Now Forced to Reopen Recruitment

Fate took a hard toll on Killeen Shoemaker safety, Brenden Logan, as he was disqualified from joining the Air Force because of medical reasons. He’s been committed to the school since September 2025. Despite the setback, his love for football has kept him motivated, and he put out a message on X to announce that he was reopening his recruitment.

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“I have been medically disqualified from joining the Air Force,” Brenden Logan said on X. “While this chapter is coming to a close, a new one is beginning. I am reopening my recruitment and looking for the next opportunity to bring my talents, work ethic, and dedication. Thank you, USAFA, you have been nothing but great to my family and me. Thank you for giving me the opportunity and for everything I learned throughout the process. I’m excited to see what the future holds. Class of 2026 DB 6’1 190”

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The Academy’s rules state that a cadet can be removed if they receive a medical disqualification or are considered unsuitable for military service. If a player develops a medical condition or does not meet Department of Defense health requirements, they may need a special waiver to stay at the Academy. If that waiver is not approved, the player could become ineligible to continue as a cadet, even if they are still capable of playing football.

Logan’s exceptional talent was widely known in recruitment circuits. Coach G, the owner of Competitors Only Sports, mentioned on his X handle the reason behind Logan’s medical rejection.

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“This kid is a baller on the field and in the classroom, 4.7 GPA was committed to Air Force, unfortunately, was DQ because he has asthma,” Coach G tweeted. “Sucks they let the kid know so late in the process! Stud safety hi football iq let’s find him a home !!”

The Air Force is not your usual college football enrollment, where players commit to the team and work is done. Here, the physical standards are pretty stricter than any other college for players, too, because you are a cadet the moment you step inside the campus. With this, Logan will look out for other teams that might be interested in him. Teams like Howard Bison and Dartmouth Big Green have already offered him a place in their program before.

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Something of a similar sort has happened to Station Camp High School’s Ryland Keefe, who committed to the Air Force. However, he later learned that a surgery he underwent in January had failed. After reviewing his medical situation, the Air Force medical review board ruled that he no longer met the military’s medical requirements.

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However, that does not mean his football career is over. Unlike military academies, regular college programs in the NCAA, NAIA, and JUCO follow different medical clearance rules, meaning Keefe can still pursue opportunities to play football at another school. And so does Logan.

Now, looking at his skills, he might be a solid fit for other college football teams.

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Brenden Logan might gain possible interest from top teams

Teams like Colorado, LSU, and other top programs could show interest in Brenden Logan because he has already proven he can make plays on the field. He finished the regular season last year with 65 total tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, five pass breakups, seven quarterback hurries, and one sack.

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Plus, after this disqualification, the zeal to show impact on the field is also pretty high for Logan. And any team that will give him a chance will get his immediate loyalty. Colorado had already added Jaydan Hardy from Oklahoma, while LSU recruited Ty Benefield from Boise State. However, adding a player like Logan could help them improve their depth.

Teams like Louisville might also show interest in Logan, as they also lost many safety players in the portal, like D’Angelo Hutchinson, JoJo Evans Jr., and Corey Gordon Jr. The team added players like Koen Entringer, but could always add more depth to the team. Already reeling from the big disappointment, Logan will be hoping to showcase his talent on any program that takes a chance on him.