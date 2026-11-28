Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne has been dealing with loss and fear away from the football field, and he opened up about it just before one of the Crimson Tide’s biggest games of the season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Byrne shared the update on The Paul Finebaum Show as Kalen DeBoer’s team prepares to host Auburn in the Iron Bowl. What he revealed explains why he spent part of this week away from Tuscaloosa.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been a rough few months for the Byrne family. My brother unfortunately passed away in August when he was on vacation in London, of all places,” Byrne told Paul Finebaum, per reporter Mike Rodak.

Then he explained that his mother is also fighting through a medical emergency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And then my mom had a serious fall and ended up in emergency surgery because she had an acute hematoma on her brain — almost lost her there. It’s been a challenging recovery, and so I’ve been out to College Station a couple times to spend time with them,” Byrne continued.

Byrne called his mother “a fighter” and then spoke directly to his parents. “I bet my mom is watching right now. Mom, I love you. Dad, I love you. Appreciate the opportunity to talk about them any chance I get,” Byrne added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He spent Thanksgiving week in Texas caring for his aging parents, then returned to Tuscaloosa ahead of the Iron Bowl. His mother’s emergency came a few months after his brother’s unexpected death in August 2026, so the family has dealt with two major blows in a short time.

On the field, No. 6 Alabama (9-2, 6-2 SEC) hosts Auburn (7-4, 4-4 SEC) in the 91st Iron Bowl at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC, and the Crimson Tide enter the night as the favorite.

ADVERTISEMENT

The history leans heavily toward Alabama. The Tide have beaten Auburn six straight times since the 2020 season and are chasing a seventh. Auburn has also lost seven consecutive games in Tuscaloosa, so the Tigers are trying to end both streaks at once.

The stakes are real for Alabama as well. A win would strengthen its College Football Playoff position and would essentially secure a spot. For Auburn, the game is a chance to finally break through in a rivalry that has gone the other way for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Byrne, the week carries more weight than a normal rivalry game. DeBoer’s players and staff will focus on beating Auburn, while their athletic director balances his duties with his team and his duties as a son. His public message to his parents showed what mattered to him as the Iron Bowl got closer.