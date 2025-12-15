Alabama AD Sends Kalen DeBoer Message to 134 FBS Schools After Tide HC Breaks Silence on Michigan Rumors

Alabama fans can settle down, even if the rumors refuse to do the same. For weeks, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer was loosely linked to Penn State, only for speculation to pivot toward Michigan following Sherrone Moore’s firing. But DeBoer quickly slammed the door on any potential move, and Alabama’s athletic director (AD) backed him emphatically.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We are proud to have Coach DeBoer leading our football program at The University of Alabama,” Alabama’s AD Greg Byrne said on X. “He is an incredible coach and does an excellent job with the development of our student-athletes, both on and off the field. Just as he is committed to this team, we are committed to him, and we look forward to taking the field on Friday in the first round of the College Football Playoff.”

Greg Byrne’s trust in Kalen DeBoer makes sense, as even during a coaching transition following Nick Saban’s move, DeBoer kept the team competitive. Finishing his first season with a 9-4 record, which is the most wins ever by a first-year head coach in Bama’s history, tying the legend Frank Thomas back in 1931. Even this season, they recorded four straight wins against ranked opponents and are heading for their first playoff game against Oklahoma.

ADVERTISEMENT

After last season’s playoff miss, the pressure was intense, but DeBoer never backed down from it. He and his staff developed players not just athletically but academically and spiritually too, so that they leave the program as better men. So, beyond winning games, he also made sure he developed a culture in Alabama. Now, it’s pretty evident why Alabama isn’t letting go of DeBoer anytime soon.

Kalen DeBoer denied all the rumors around his interest in taking over the reins at Michigan. And for now, all his focus is on winning their first-round game against Oklahoma.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My family and I are very happy in Tuscaloosa and remain extremely grateful for the support of President Mohler, Greg Byrne, the board, and so many others,” DeBoer said. “We have an incredible opportunity in front of us, so my sole focus is on Alabama football and our preparations to play Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff. I have not spoken and have no interest in speaking with anyone else about any other job.”

And why would he make the move? Taking over Alabama was already a big risk, and after losses against Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, and Michigan, he was already skeptical. Now, taking another controversial job at Michigan after Sherrone Moore’s with-cause firing will just pile up instant pressure on him.

ADVERTISEMENT