Alabama All-Timer From Nick Saban Era Leads 8 Baptisms at California Prison

Will Anderson Jr. was tested in ways that made him question everything. Behind the “Terminator” strength was a man who was simply drowning in fighting grief. Pneumonia had taken his grandmother, Betty, before his freshman season, and he then lost his high school teammate. On the field, things were no better. His mentor was gone, his best friend left for the NFL, and he felt lost. However, he was able to silence the voice in his head with the voice from the Kingdom. Overcoming those, he now knows more than anyone what being a prisoner to the mind can be, so when he got the chance to give back to the community, he went with the keys.

Anderson set a community example by visiting the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center in California. He shared his story with the inmates by delivering a Bible message to 150 prisoners and praying over them, which resonated with the gathering. Afterwards, more than 30 of them turned to Christianity, and eight were baptized.

This feat is no surprise, given Anderson Jr.’s strong connection with his religion. When the Texans defeated Pittsburgh in the Playoffs this season, Anderson sent a shout-out to the heavens and quoted scripture. His reliance on his faith has made him a stronger individual from within.

“I think my biggest thing is knowing that, like I always tell y’all, my approval comes from Him,” Anderson said in 2024. “Ultimately, everything that I achieve in this lifetime, I’m putting Him first for it, because He’s the reason why I’m here.”

Anderson may be an absolute game-wrecker on the field, but he also navigated his fair share of dark times. He sure left Alabama as an icon, but was suffering from depression. He lost his grandmother and former high school teammate in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Anderson also struggled when OLB coach Sal Sunseri, whom he regarded as a father, moved out. 2022 was when he was at his lowest, he told Go Long TD’s Tyler Dunne.

It was only from 2023 onward that Anderson was able to overcome his struggle. After going down with an injury in the Week 14 loss to the Jets, a frustrated Anderson bought a Bible. He then began attending church, and that was when those shackles broke away.

“That’s when everything changed for me,” Anderson told Dunne. “It’s OK to say, ‘God, I need your help. God, can you take this off of me?’ I think once I started realizing that part, my life became easier. I stopped trying to live for people and live for God because people are going to love you one day and hate you the next day. The only approval I need is from God. Once that mindset kicked in, my life has been so much easier.” Now, Anderson Jr. remains dedicated to preaching the power of faith so he can make a difference for others in need.

Will Anderson never backs away from helping the community

Will Anderson Jr. helped custom-design a pair of cleats as part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign, which he wore to the Bills game. In the design, he honored the veterans of Camp Hope, a residential program in Houston run by the PTSD Foundation of America. The program helps embattled veterans at no cost. Anderson spoke to some of them to learn of their struggles with PTSD and how they are learning to cope with it.

“To be able to honor an organization that is rooted in unwavering faith, this only felt right,” Anderson said of this collaboration.

The DE also runs an eponymous faith-based foundation. The nonprofit is aimed at serving the community, and Anderson hopes that it will “impact families who are often overlooked, underrepresented, and voiceless.” He also organized a Thanksgiving gathering at his Boys and Girls Club in Houston, sparking excitement among the children.

All these events show that Will Anderson Jr. has a clarity about life that’s rare for people his age, but experience more than anything the 101 about life.