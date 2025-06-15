Alabama Alum Ditches Ty Simpson in Favor of Rival After Ryan Grubb’s QB Battle Update

Alabama is going into its second season with Kalen DeBoer after a 9-4 finish in 2024. Of course, that finish wasn’t something Bama fans might have expected, and that’s why the 2025 season becomes crucial. This season, they have their new OC, Ryan Grubb, coming from Washington, where DeBoer himself paired with him and led the Huskies to the national championship final. But their major weapon will still be Ty Simpson, who is expected to start behind the center. However, there’s another QB in line to steal his shine.

Do you know that when Arch Manning was getting recruited and didn’t even step on the field in Texas, his NIL value was close to $2 million. That’s crazy, right? For a player who hadn’t touched a blade of grass ever at a college football field, but this was no ordinary quarterback. After all, he was the nephew of the legends Peyton and Eli Manning. Let’s just say Bryce Underwood’s commitment to Michigan looks feeble in front of him. But now, with 2 seasons with Texas and starts coming scarcely, would you back him?

A debate erupted on June 13th, ‘The Bama Standard Network’s episode. The panel at the show consisted of Marvin Constant, the former Bama linebacker, and Smoke Dixon, the host, the former NFL linebacker. They both supported the case that Ty Simpson is nothing close to Arch Manning. However, Steve Brown was riding the bogey of Ty Simpson and fiercely objected to the narrative that Arch Manning being ahead of Ty.

“Let me say this, just because you don’t know about a person, that doesn’t mean they’re not going to be successful, and honestly…., I’m on the Ty Simpson train. And I really believe that Ty’s gonna come in and do some damage and you going to be holding this jock at the end of the season. I believe that,” declared Steve Brown, and started the Ty Simpson hype. However, Marvin Constant came with a fierce objection and explained why Ty was not even close to Arch Manning.

“How many damn quarterbacks go to the damn Manning Passing Academy every damn year? So you don’t think that Eli is fitting their d–n nephew out there to assault the world? Are you out of your mind?” Marvin said and explained why he thought highly of Arch Manning, and it was more than due to the Manning legacy.

“It’s called genetics and pedigree. You cannot coach genetics and pedigree, you understand that. Arch Manning has been learning how to dissect defenses from the time he was in d–n diapers. That man has a wealth of knowledge that quarterbacks in the NFL would dream about having right now. That man has been mentored by his uncles Eli and d—n Peyton Manning.” Let’s be objective here and analyze what are the upsides of both QBs.

Arch Manning waited two whole seasons behind Quinn Ewers, and Ewers led the Longhorns to two consecutive playoff births. And at this time, he had all the more reason to switch camps, but he didn’t and chose to stay, which shows his dedication to the program and loyalty. But this isn’t the only reason for his hype.

He was recruited as a five-star recruit and showed brilliance in the two and a half games he started last season. In total, he threw for 939 yards and had a perfect win record in his starts. So, Arch Manning’s talent isn’t just because of his name but also because of his elite arm talent, accuracy, dual-threat capability, and most of all, the support system that Texas provides him to succeed. As for Ty Simpson?

Well, the guy was also a five-star recruit of the 2022 class and has been the backup for two seasons, behind Jalen Milroe. Though the QB hasn’t had the starts like Arch Manning, his talent is still quite sharpened over these years. For instance, he has shown refined throwing mechanics and decision-making in these spring games are developing well. But there is one lingering problem peeking through?

It is his inexperience and the uncertainty regarding DeBoer’s 2025 season as the QB has thrown just 11 passes in three years. So, right now, if one has to make a sound decision, it will undoubtedly be Arch Manning. It’s like how Marvin said, “If the Bama NIL collective said we need some money right now to go get Arch, I might write him a check.” Also, there’s the thing about the ongoing QB battle at Bama, and Ty Simpson’s place might not be set in stone either.

Unexpected contender emerges in the QB1 battle at Alabama, beating Ty Simpson?

Apart from Ty Simpson, the Crimson Tide has Keelon Russell, the freshman QB, and Austin Mack, who arrived from Washington on a transfer. Right now, Mack and Simpson are touted to be in contention for the QB1 spot, due to their experience in the system. Also, it was because Mack was coming from Washington, where Ryan Grubb, the new Bama OC, personally recruited him. But now? It seems Keelon Russell also can make the cut.

In a recent statement, Ryan Grubb admired Russell’s raw talent and even said that he can be in contention if he improves a few aspects of his game. “I think for him, it starts with the vision. Because there are guys that you can get to continue to improve and make them better, and they can understand things from a more strategic standpoint, but if they can’t see it…. It just doesn’t happen fast for them, and for Keelon, he’s able to put those things together very quickly,” said Grubb to 247 Sports.

Ty Simpson might be the most hyped QB in Alabama right now, with Austin Mack at close second. But the freshman Keelon Russell, being a five-star recruit, has the talent to finally make that final leap. For context, in his senior year alone, Russell threw for 3,652 yards at a stellar 71.5% efficiency. So, considering his proven skills, the freshman QB can be in the QB1 conversation if he works hard.