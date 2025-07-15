Alabama Alum Makes Emotional Nick Saban Confession After Addressing Coaching Return Rumors

Alabama under Nick Saban was a different beast, and not just because of the X’s and the O’s. Being part of the Crimson Tide meant you were being dipped into ‘The Process,’ something Saban took extremely seriously. So when a former Tide running back tells a story about being late, you better believe it’s a full-on lesson in Crimson Culture.

The RB set the stage at SEC Media Days, reminiscing on his senior year when Alabama faced off at Tennessee. “My senior year, we played Tennessee on the road. The only time in my four years at Alabama that I was late to anything was before this Tennessee game,” admitted Alabama alum Damien Harris. Yeah, he overslept, not on the game day, though. “On the Friday before, we do our meetings, we go through a little walkthrough,” he added. Alabama showed up. Harris? He didn’t. And Saban noticed, even if he didn’t call him out right away.

Fast forward to warm-ups on game day, and Saban pulled Harris aside. He said, “I know you were late yesterday. Because of that, we’re gonna have to go with the other guy, Josh Jacobs. Your job is to just be a cheerleader.” Sounds harsh? Maybe, but keep reading. Harris continued, “He was like, ‘I want you to understand this isn’t because you were late. It was because you didn’t come talk to me about it, because you didn’t take ownership of your mistake…’” Boom. That’s Saban. There’s a reason the man has a statue of himself on campus. It’s moments like these that make him one of the greatest coaches ever.

via Imago Sep 7, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama former head coach Nick Saban speaks as the University of Alabama renames the field in his honor at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The new name is Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Harris dropped the Instagram caption, sharing his SEC media day video. “Pops and Saban didn’t play about self-accountability. Trying to hide what you did was 1,000 times worse than talking to ’em lol, but you take accountability and they would be upset but talk to you like an adult.” LOL indeed. If you ever thought Saban was all bark and no bite, the Tide legend proves otherwise.

So, reader, here’s your life takeaway. Whether you’re heading into a big test, a job review, or just trying to make your own mark, be like Damien Harris. Missed your alarm? Own it. Forgot a deadline? Own it. Show up late to a meeting with Nick Saban? Definitely own it. Saban’s message is a master class in taking responsibility and earning respect.

Damien Harris thinks Saban’s not done yet

Damien Harris isn’t buying the whole ‘Nick Saban is enjoying retirement’ narrative just yet. The former Alabama running back, who spent years absorbing Saban’s gospel of discipline and dominance, believes that the GOAT might still have more plays left in him. When rumors of a potential return started swirling, Harris didn’t hesitate to weigh in. “I think if given the proper opportunity, I don’t think that you could pay him not to take it, to be honest with you,” Harris said. That’s coming from a guy who’s watched Saban up close in the fire.

For Harris, the idea of Saban retiring never made much sense to begin with. “This don’t feel right, because he can still do it,” he said, expressing what many Bama fans were already thinking. Even after hanging it up in January 2024, Saban didn’t fade into the background. Instead, he jumped into media and leadership roles that kept him right in the thick of college football’s biggest conversations. “He’s still protecting the game,” Harris said, alluding to Saban’s new role on ESPN’s College GameDay and his involvement in the commission on NIL and transfer portal reform. That, for Harris, is proof that the fire has just been redirected; it’s not out yet.

But just because the GOAT might be ready to coach again doesn’t mean the home team would be thrilled. Harris acknowledged the wildcard in all this comeback talk: Miss Terry. “Now, Ms. Terry, on the other hand,” Harris said with a laugh, “I don’t know if she would agree, because I know Ms. Terry, and she loves having Coach Saban at home.” He added with a knowing grin, “If she does not sign off on it, I don’t know if he will [return]… And he’s made Ms. Terry happy, now imagine taking that happiness back.” So, while Saban might be itching for another shot, it sounds like the real final decision might come from the living room, not the locker room.