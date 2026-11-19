In 2016, Jonathan Allen picked up a loose ball against Ole Miss and ran it 75 yards for a touchdown. A defensive lineman had just turned a fumble into one of Alabama’s biggest plays of the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

In reality, Allen was not built to wait for someone else to make things happen, and that edge helped make him one of Nick Saban’s best players. Now, it has followed him into the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sabin said this one thing, and it kind of stuck out because I’ve never heard him say it. He said that ‘Everybody says they don’t want a selfish player and a self-centered player,'” Allen said on Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams. “He says, ‘I would argue that I don’t want a player who’s not like that on our team.’”

Allen has four sacks through nine games with the Cincinnati Bengals this season. He is already nearly halfway to the nine he recorded in 2021, when he earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

ADVERTISEMENT

That remains his best season as a pass rusher, and with the second half of the schedule ahead, a new personal best is within reach. Kay Adams brought up that possibility, and Allen immediately remembered Nick Saban’s words from Saban’s documentary.

“When you say that, it’s not because you want to make it about yourself, but it means if you have to be a little driven, and I think that’s what makes us really good,” he added. “There’s definitely a healthy competition between the guys, the defensive line, the offense, and the defense. And I think that’s what makes us so good. I want to go out there and set the record for most sacks I’ve ever had in a season. And I don’t think my personal success and the team success are two different things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Allen spent four seasons in Tuscaloosa, from 2013 through 2016. His final year was the one that put him among the best defensive players in college football. He finished with 69 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks, while also recovering three fumbles, two of which became touchdowns.

Allen’s final season at Alabama brought a long list of individual honors. He took home the Nagurski, Bednarik, and Hendricks awards, was voted SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and earned unanimous All-American status.

ADVERTISEMENT

He even drew Heisman votes, finishing seventh. By the time he left Tuscaloosa, his 28.5 career sacks ranked second on Alabama’s all-time list. The Ole Miss play was one of the moments that captured his impact.

Allen recovered a fumble and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown in Alabama’s 48-43 win in Oxford. He could pressure a quarterback, stop the run, and turn a defensive mistake into points.

ADVERTISEMENT

That versatility has made, and still makes, him a problem for opposing offenses. His physicality, game intelligence, and that “selfish” drive were the reasons he helped Alabama beat Clemson in the national title game in the 2015 season.

Allen didn’t just play well against Clemson once; he showed his prowess again a year later. When Alabama reached the championship game against Clemson the next year again, Allen contributed seven tackles and a sack, even though Alabama lost.

ADVERTISEMENT

That background helps explain why Allen did not separate his own ambitions from what Cincinnati wants to accomplish. He sees competition between the defense and offense as part of what makes the group better.

“There’s definitely a healthy competition between the guys, the defensive line, the offense, and the defense,” Jonathan Allen said. “I think that’s what makes us so good.

So, yes, I want to go out there and set the record for the most sacks I’ve ever had in a season. And I don’t think my personal success and the team’s success are two different things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Allen had nine sacks in 2021, then recorded 7.5 in 2022. He has not reached that mark again, although he has remained a regular presence on the defensive line. His four sacks in 2026 have come against Tampa Bay, Houston, Miami, and Pittsburgh.

Then he added his latest one in Cincinnati’s 38-18 win over the Steelers on November 15. Allen has played for three franchises since entering the league.

Washington selected him 17th overall in 2017, and he spent the first eight seasons of his career there before moving to Minnesota in 2025. He joined Cincinnati for the 2026 season, and his four sacks have given him a promising start with his new team.