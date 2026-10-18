Alabama Alum Warns Kalen DeBoer About Bigger Problems as Calls Mount for Firing Ryan Grubb After Tennessee Loss

Losing to Georgia hurt, but Alabama’s 26-10 defeat against Tennessee has left fans with even more questions. The offense failed to deliver under Ryan Grubb, and patience with the play-caller appears to be wearing thin. Calls for his resignation are gaining traction, but Grubb’s job security is not the only concern. One Alabama alum has raised a bigger issue that could make this defeat even harder to swallow.

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While Ryan Grubb remains firmly in the firing line, former Alabama defensive back George Teague is urging Alabama to take a hard look at its defense, too.

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“Everyone is talking about Alabama’s offense and calling for Grubb to be fired. I’m just as concerned about our defense, especially the secondary and coverage. As a former Alabama secondary player, I naturally look at the game through that lens. We have issues on both sides of the ball. Roll Tide,” wrote Teague.

His comments come amid growing frustration with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, whose playcalling has failed to deliver when the Crimson Tide needed it most. Alabama managed a dismal 10 points against Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday, a week after scraping together just 17 against Georgia. Two games, 27 points, and an offense that appears to be running out of answers.

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Talent is hardly the problem in Tuscaloosa. Keelon Russell has the potential to emerge as one of the nation’s elite quarterbacks, but even the most gifted signal-callers need support. Alabama cannot expect him to shoulder the entire offense alone, especially when the team has other weapons at its disposal.

The biggest concern with Grubb’s offensive approach is his failure to establish a consistent running game. A strong ground attack can ease the pressure on the quarterback and create more favorable passing opportunities. However, Alabama’s offense has sorely lacked that balance.

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Russell has the talent to deliver game-changing plays, but he shouldn’t have to bail out Alabama’s offense on every possession. Grubb’s job is to make life easier for his quarterback, not pile more pressure on his shoulders.

By establishing a balanced offensive attack and creating opportunities for Russell to thrive, Alabama could become far more dangerous. However, with little indication that Grubb’s play-calling will change, the Crimson Tide may have to turn to its defense for answers. The problem? Even that unit is beginning to crumble, according to Teague.

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Kane Wommack’s unit has been one of the few bright spots for the Tide. However, the defense couldn’t stop Tennessee’s run game, and soft coverage meant that the Vols had a lot of opportunities to convert on third downs.

Much like the offense, Alabama’s defense is loaded with talented players in the secondary who are capable of challenging opposing receivers. Yet, Wommack’s defensive schemes often give quarterbacks easy opportunities to complete short passes.

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Rather than forcing opponents into difficult throws, the Crimson Tide repeatedly allow them to pick up easy yards and sustain offensive momentum. This leaves Alabama in a difficult position, as opposing offenses string together lengthy possessions while the Crimson Tide’s defense remains stuck on the field.

If both engines of the Crimson Tide are beginning to show cracks, head coach Kalen DeBoer will have to step in and demand accountability from his coordinators. Following back-to-back losses, Alabama has little to no room for further mistakes if it hopes to keep its playoff aspirations alive.

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The pressure is mounting, the margin for error is shrinking, and the Crimson Tide must find answers quickly. But will they learn from their mistakes before it is too late?