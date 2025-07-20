Alabama and Auburn Among 3 SEC Programs Closing in on Top-100 Edge Prospect

Recruiting battles get a bit more interesting when it’s between SEC bluebloods. Alabama under Kalen DeBoer hasn’t missed a beat in recruiting. With 19 commits, a No. 5 national ranking, No. 3 in the SEC with four 5-star players, it’s still vintage Bama recruiting. But just a couple of hours down I-85, things aren’t quite rosy for Auburn. Hugh Freeze‘s 2026 class is lagging at No. 65 nationally, becoming a bottom-feeder in their conference. So the Tigers badly need a win. And this one decision could change the narrative.

The fireworks will begin on Monday. In a new X report by Rivals on July 19, “Top-100 EDGE Jaquez Wilkes will announce his commitment this Monday, July 21. Wilkes tells @Hayesfawcett3 that three schools are standing out.” Jaquez Wilkes has five schools listed as his final choices, which include Auburn, Texas A&M, Alabama, Miami, and Florida State. But for him, the three SEC schools are trending on an upward trajectory. “It’s really just me being there a lot,” he said. “Being comfortable being there around the players and the coaches. Having great relationships with everybody.” Alabama schools might know him better than anybody else. But there’s a twist.

At 6’4 and 240 pounds, Jaquez Wilkes is the 96 overall recruit in the 2026 class, the No. 15 EDGE, and the No. 6 player in the state of Alabama according to Rivals300. He’s a do-it-all phenom, too. He played linebacker, running back, basketball, and even baseball at Wadley High, AL. In his first two seasons, he racked up 3,500+ yards and 35 TDs. Last season as a junior, he recorded 2,582 yards and 37 scores while also tallying 117 total tackles, 18 TFLs, two interceptions, and three blocked punts. He also led the Bulldogs to the AHSAA 1A State Championship with a 37-7 win over Maplesville. So, you see the hype around him and the interest, especially from the in-state schools.

At Auburn, the comfort factor is huge for Jaquez Wilkes. “They’ve been a part of my whole recruitment process,” he said. “And just being right there at home, I won’t have to travel far to play that level of football.” But Auburn needs more than vibes. They need momentum. The Tigers only have 10 commits for 2026 and just one other 4-star EDGE in Hezekiah Harrison. Meanwhile, Alabama’s got the homegrown pull, too.

“It’s an in-state school. Alabama is a top school, no matter what,” he said. “They have great coaching, and great practices. They get the players where they need to be.” Five of their 19 current commits hail from Alabama. And with Kalen DeBoer proving he can recruit like Nick Saban never left, don’t sleep on the Tide here. But let’s not count College Station out yet.

Texas A&M is heating up the SEC competition

Mike Elko and Texas A&M are unstoppable when it comes to stacking blue-chip talent. With 26 commits, the Aggies sit 4th nationally and 2nd in the SEC, trailing only Georgia. Their latest recruiting coup came when 4-star safety Tylan Wilson picked A&M over Clemson, their second head-to-head win over Dabo Swinney this summer. And they already swiped Bryce Perry-Write from the Tigers. 5-star EDGE Tristian Givens also committed to the Aggies last week, adding more fuel to the fire. That puts them potentially at No. 1 in Jaquez Wilkes’ heart.

According to Rivals insider Sam Spiegelman, Mike Elko’s staff is trending strongly with Jaquez Wilkes. Defensive line coach Sean Spencer and assistant Tony Jerod-Eddie, under their HC’s direction, have built a recruiting pipeline straight into Georgia and Alabama. The standout EDGE likes what he sees in the Aggie scheme. “The coaches and the different positions I would be able to play there,” he said. “Having great relationships with the coaches stands out.”

If Texas A&M lands Jaquez Wilkes, it’ll be yet another SEC trench win for Mike Elko and another warning shot to Alabama and Auburn that the Aggies are starting to own recruiting in the South.