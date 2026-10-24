Alabama Athlete Suspended Right Before Texas A&M Game Over Team Rules Violation

After opening the campaign with five wins, Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama suffered back-to-back losses to Georgia and Tennessee. With Texas A&M arriving in Tuscaloosa for Week 8, the Tide has a chance to get some momentum against a struggling Aggies team. However, just hours before kickoff, the Tide have been dealt another setback, with DeBoer’s defense set to be without a key player.

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According to Alabama insider Nick Kelly, Crimson Tide defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. was suspended for the Texas A&M game by the program for violating team rules. Charlie Potter of BamaOnLine also added that it was a one-game suspension, which was confirmed by a UA spokesperson.

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However, it is not clear what exact team rule Kirkpatrick has violated to get the suspension. The Alabama DB was ruled out on the availability report today after not being listed at all this week. The list came out just 90 minutes prior to the kickoff.

Kirkpatrick Jr. has been a critical part of Kane Wommack’s defense this campaign. His absence has changed the team’s lineup for the Week 8 clash. Currently, Wommack uses the DB as a rotational option in the Husky position. He has been a rotational piece since he arrived at Tuscaloosa as a true freshman in DeBoer’s first year at the program.

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Ivan Taylor could receive more snaps as the safety in Kirkpatrick Jr.’s absence. Chuck McDonald III could also see more playing time behind starting cornerback Husky Red Morgan.

Kirkpatrick has been useful on both defense and special teams for Alabama this season. He recorded five tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass breakup this season before getting suspended. Ahead of the 2026 campaign, DeBoer had talked about how the DB had progressed in practices.

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“Kirkpatrick was working both to get up to football speed and meet the standard our program expects,” he said.

The comment about the ‘standard’ in relation to the DB can be seen in an earlier incident from the 2025 season that got him suspended. On November 2 last year, Kirkpatrick was reportedly charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, one count of attempting to elude law enforcement, and speeding. Alabama began investigating the matter following the charges, and the very next day, DeBoer issued his suspension.

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“Unfortunately, with the information I have at this time, I talked to Dre, and we need to indefinitely suspend him,” said Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer during his weekly presser at the time. “He understands there are consequences that come with his actions.”

DeBoer runs a tight ship at Tuscaloosa as Kirkpatrick Jr.’s suspension lasted for the rest of the season. He also had to miss out on the CFP and the SEC Championship game.

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Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.’s performance in the 2025 season

Kirkpatrick Jr. comes from a family with ties to Alabama’s legacy. His father, Dre Kirkpatrick Sr., played for Alabama from 2009 to 2011 during the Nick Saban era, when the team won 2 national titles.

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Before Kirkpatrick Jr.’s suspension, he played all 8 games at the start of the 2025 season. In Week 2, Alabama defeated Louisiana-Monroe by a margin of 73–0, and Kirkpatrick recorded a tackle for loss in that game. However, he was also ejected for targeting. When he was brought back to the team, DeBoer was still not fully convinced and kept a close eye on him.

“Yeah, he had consequences for what he did and the things he’s gone through,” Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer after Alabama’s second spring practice. “There are still pieces to that that he’s taking care of when it comes to those consequences with the team.

“He met those requirements and has a great attitude about him. He loves balls. He’s got to build trust with his teammates out there every day. He’ll do the things not just on the field but off it as well to meet the standard our program expects.”