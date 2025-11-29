Ty Simpson Warned of Costly Self-Inflicted Errors Ahead of Iron Bowl

As Alabama prepares for the Iron Bowl, the spotlight is squarely on Ty Simpson. The redshirt junior has carried the Crimson Tide all season, but a string of recent lapses has raised questions about his decision-making heading into the rivalry matchup. How Simpson responds could make or break Alabama’s path to the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff.

“Any time over your last six quarters of football, you’ve turned it over four times. That’s never good.” Lamb said on the November 28th episode of the Cover Crimson podcast. “He’s been layering throws all year. So he’s certainly capable, but just probably didn’t put enough quite on that one, but he has been over the middle of the field.

“He’s been a little bit off, you know, some errant throws. I mean, it just hadn’t looked to the same degree that it did earlier in the season. So that has been somewhat of a concern.”

Ty Simpson has shown a noticeable decline in performance over the past few weeks. While he isn’t necessarily playing poorly, his reduced pass accuracy and occasional lapses in decision-making have raised concerns. In particular, against Oklahoma (1) and Eastern Illinois (2), Simpson threw three uncharacteristic interceptions, highlighting these struggles.

Against Eastern Illinois, Simpson posted his second-lowest QBR of the season (47), throwing two interceptions in a 56-0 win over a weaker opponent. That performance, coupled with the high-pressure environment of the Iron Bowl, underscores the importance of discipline and focus for the star quarterback.

The stakes for Alabama could not be higher. To qualify for the playoffs, Alabama has to make the SEC Championship. And Auburn is the only thing standing in their way. So, DeBoer will need Ty Simpson to get rid of the Week 13 jitters and step up, because it matters more than ever. Hopefully, a career boost before the game can help Simpson regain the quality he is known for.

Ty Simpson drops a major career boost ahead of the Iron Bowl game

Ty Simpson took to Instagram to reveal a major off-field career boost. In the post, Simpson shared that he has partnered with Region Banks on an NIL deal. Ty Simpson has made a name for himself this season, pulling the strings for Alabama’s offense. So, it comes as no surprise that brands would want to partner up with him.

Despite the recent bumps, Simpson’s overall numbers are impressive. This season, he has completed 237 of 354 passes for 2,934 yards, a 66.9% completion rate, while accounting for 24 touchdowns; 22 passing and 2 rushing, plus 95 rushing yards.

While those numbers may have been affected by his recent performances, it does not take away from the fact that Ty Simpson is a quality quarterback. If Alabama wants to qualify for the SEC championship game, it’s going to need Simpson.