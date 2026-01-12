Alabama Awaits Final Verdict From 3 Athletes as NFL Draft Deadline Nears

Three decisions. One deadline. And an entire season riding on the outcome. Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer awaits the critical decision of three players to choose between NFL teams or spend one more year in Alabama. In fact, these choices will shape DeBoer’s optimistic hopes for a better 2026 season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The future of linebackers Yhonzae Pierre, defensive back Keon Sabb, and safety Bray Hubbard remains uncertain, as none of the three has confirmed whether they will return or declare for the NFL draft.

Pierre has two years of eligibility remaining, whereas Hubbard and Sabb each have one year remaining. Therefore, securing them for one more season would be a significant boost for a thin linebacker corps, with the NFL Draft deadline for underclassmen set for January 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

After losing Noah Carter and Qua Russaw, their linebacker room looks thin. Even Jah-Marien Latham suffered a season-ending injury, as did other veteran linebackers, whose eligibility was exhausted.

So, Pierre’s return would be a significant addition. He is a formidable pass rusher, and his 14.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks were the most by a Crimson Tide defender since Dallas Turner in 2023. Pierre was highly effective over his 616 snaps, earning strong marks from PFF.

His return will bring stability to Alabama’s pass rush, and with an entire offseason remaining, no one knows what Pierre can bring to the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even Alabama’s safety position looks thin with Kameron Howard’s portal move. Now, returning a player like Keon Sabb will be a significant boost for the team, as Sabb’s resume highlights his excellence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

He recorded a career-high 54 tackles in the 2025 season and 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack. Sabb also continued his streak of three seasons with at least one interception and added three pass deflections.

The same is the case with Hubbard, who dominated Alabama’s defensive backfield, moving seamlessly from free safety to box as a makeshift linebacker.

Hubbard’s versatility was a game-changer for Alabama’s defense. He was a true ball-hawk, leading the SEC with four interceptions, while also proving his mettle in the box with 79 tackles and three forced fumbles, making him a cornerstone of DeBoer’s defensive scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Significantly, Sabb and Hubbard are the only two defensive players to record over 800 snaps in 2026. If they both return this season, with talented players like Ivan Taylor and five-star freshman Jireh Edwards waiting in the wings, Alabama’s defense will have a strong foundation.

Securing these defensive cornerstones is DeBoer’s top priority as the deadline looms. While the defense faces uncertainty, the picture at quarterback is becoming clearer for Alabama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alabama nears major QB decision

Alabama has settled on its quarterback outlook for the 2026 season, as head coach Kalen DeBoer confirms there will be no significant transfer portal additions at the position. After Ty Simpson’s NFL move, the Crimson Tide will narrow the competition to Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, both of whom have returned to the team via the transfer portal.

Austin Mack emerges as the top choice as he is entering his third season with Kalen DeBoer, following him from the Washington Huskies to Alabama.

Though he saw limited action in the 2025 season, he surely has potential. He completed 24 of 32 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns. He heads to spring practice as the projected starter, benefitting from continuity and familiarity with OC Ryan Grubb’s system.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the race is challenging, as Keelon Russell is also in the mix. He is rated as a perfect prospect by 247Sports and flashes elite potential in his short appearances. On top of it, Ryan Grubb already showed confidence in him last spring.

“He’s a very composed player,” Grubb said. “Very young player. Even when it’s not perfect, and things aren’t going Kee’s way, I think he’s able to just slow the game down.”

While Mack has the edge in experience, Russell’s high ceiling ensures this will be one of the most-watched position battles for the Crimson Tide heading into the fall.