Alabama Based College Football AD Asks Fans to Not Beg for Free Tickets; Issues Statement

Fresh off their 20-17 win over Winston-Salem State University in the Red Tails Classic, Tuskegee University’s AD, Reginald Ruffin, announced NO FREE TICKETS for any home game this season. On one hand, the Tigers’ AD is grateful for the messages after their season-opening win. But there’s no fooling Ruffin because he is looking to cut through “the BS.” At his wits’ end, considering the college alumni and former players have shown little to no support up until this point, the disclaimer set the tone for what was to follow: “This message is going to hurt me before it hurts you.”

In a long Facebook post titled “From The AD/Coach,” on September 2, Reginald Ruffin called out everyone seeking free tickets. “Former Student Athletes-No, you don’t get in free or roam on the sidelines because you played here. Nope, you are not entitled to. I’m grateful for your contribution as a PLAYER and grad, and some of you as student-athletes who didn’t finish. BTW, I’m helping to make sure you get that degree with the new program for former student athletes so please contact me if you are interested,” the former head coach wrote. Ruffin blatantly called out the former athletes who know almost nothing about giving back to their alma mater.

“Most of you don’t even donate a $5 case of water or Powerade or period to YOUR University, which you always point out to me. Nope, there are no Sideline passes, and I understand you like to look good for the cameras because it’s a televised football game!!! No, sir, not happening!!! Just for a reminder for some,” the Tigers’ athletics director continued. Ruffin’s words were equally harsh about behavior around Cleve L. Abbott Stadium.

The AD warned fans attempting to enter the sidelines from the tailgate areas with alcohol will lead to an automatic ejection. Actually, make that arrest. Ruffin said it flat out, “Yes, sir, you going to JAIL if you do. Yes, I will repeat YOU ARE GOING TO JAIL.” He name-checked everybody’s favorite Saturday shrines like RTR, Jerry’s World, Mercedes-Benz Dome, Go Dawgs, Hook’em Horns, and reminded the fanbase that they behave at those venues just fine. “I expect the same treatment at Mother Tuskegee!!!” he added.

And for those plotting to hop fences or sneak through the woods, Ruffin casually dropped the rattlesnake warning. “FYI, we have killed a few rattlesnakes, and I believe plenty are out there,” he warned. “I’m protecting you from trying to get in free by any means necessary!!!! One Love.”

The rant wasn’t just tough love for kicks because it cut right to the heart of HBCU survival. Per HBCU Sports, these HBCU programs lack resources and funding. And Tuskegee is not the only program who are denied public funding from the state and federal governments. Private HBCUs are in an even more concerning situation because of no federal or state money coming their way. These programs do not get the same treatment as their PWI counterparts are funded.

AD

And for a program like Tuskegee, they have no choice but to cast their buckets down where they are and grind it out before it’s too late. If Tuskegee’s going to keep thriving, especially as one of the most storied HBCUs in the country, the community has to stop expecting freebies and start investing. Ruffin wrapped it up with, “Everyone, I love you, and it’s going to be an amazing year. Remember, nothing is free, and you pay for what you want.”

Want to rep your alma mater on Saturday night when the Golden Tigers host Central State at Cleve L. Abbott Stadium? Cool. Just do one thing, Reginald Ruffin’s been screaming from the jump: “Buy your damn tickets.”