Alabama CB Makes Draft Wishes Public on $6.5B NFL Team Involved in Head Coach Search: “Would Die Crying”

At the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas, Domani Jackson was asked about a preferred draft destination. He named one franchise without hesitation. And the reason was personal and rooted in family history. The senior Alabama CB grew up in California and openly identifies as a Cleveland Browns fan. But his family roots trace back to Youngstown, Ohio, and the emotional pull comes from his late grandfather.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I would die crying, honestly,” Domani Jackson said in his interview with Steelers Depot on January 22, as he explained what wearing black and gold would represent. “It would be a blessing to land with any of the 32 teams, no doubt. But my grandfather and grandmother were diehard Steelers fans, so potentially landing in Pittsburgh would be a full-circle moment for me that would mean so much.”

ADVERTISEMENT



According to Forbes’ August 2025 valuations, the Pittsburgh Steelers are worth $6.5 billion, placing it among the league’s most valuable organizations. For Domani Jackson, however, what matters is a small Steelers pin his grandfather left behind when he passed away. He was in eighth grade then. That pin, he said, has followed him through his football journey and now frames how he imagines his professional future.

Domani Jackson enters this draft cycle with a substantial college resume. Across two seasons at USC and two at Alabama, he played in 46 career games. A 5-star recruit from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, he originally committed to USC after briefly leaning toward Alabama. After two seasons and limited production with the Trojans, he entered the transfer portal in December 2023 and chose Tuscaloosa, the place he initially envisioned for his college career.

Domani Jackson has been clear that leaving California forced him to grow up quickly. He spoke openly about learning independence, managing daily responsibilities, and functioning without family a short drive away.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Being away from home, you find out a lot about yourself,” he said. “Like you have to pay the bills, you gotta be [independent]. That was a big factor going into everything.”

That off-field development showed up on Saturdays. In 28 games with Alabama, he posted 91 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, and 12 pass breakups, carving out a steady role in a deep secondary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

His 2025 season reflected both reliability and scrutiny. Domani Jackson appeared in all 15 games and started 10, totaling 39 tackles with 1.5 for loss. He contributed across marquee matchups, including Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, and the SEC Championship Game. Consistency was questioned at times, but Kalen DeBoer’s staff continued to trust him in high-leverage situations. What followed is a reminder of why he was always considered a long-term prospect.

From 5-star promise to draft-week reality

Domani Jackson’s evaluation has always leaned toward upside. NFL Mock Draft Database currently lists him with an overall rank of 125 and a projected fourth-round selection. That placement reflects both his athletic profile and a career defined by adjustment. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, sits in a position to capitalize on developmental talent. The Steelers hold the No. 21 overall pick and own 12 total selections in the 2026 draft, including multiple Day 2 and Day 3 assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Right now, Pittsburgh is in the middle of a head coach search following Mike Tomlin’s decision to step down after a playoff loss to Houston. Defensive-minded candidates such as Anthony Weaver and Brian Flores have drawn attention, signaling an organizational focus on identity. The Steelers have long relied on secondary stability, and Domani Jackson’s background in high-level defensive systems fits that mold.

The draft itself will take place in Pittsburgh from April 23-25, 2026. For Domani Jackson, that setting would only amplify the moment. A player who began in California, matured in the SEC, and carries a Steelers pin tied to his grandfather’s memory could hear his name called in the very city that shaped his family’s loyalty.

That possibility is not guaranteed. But it is real enough for Domani Jackson to say it out loud. And that honesty is what makes his draft wish stand out.