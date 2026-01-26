SEC Coach With Past Ties to Jalen Hurts Turns Down Eagles OC Job

After firing Kevin Patullo after just one season, the Eagles are back in the market for an offensive coordinator, prioritizing chemistry with Jalen Hurts. One name that drew attention was Charlie Weis Jr., the first assistant Lane Kiffin brought from Ole Miss to LSU. His résumé turns heads. Ole Miss finished second nationally in total offense and 10th in scoring offense in 2025 under his guidance.

That success didn’t go unnoticed. The Eagles reportedly reached out to Weis about their offensive coordinator opening. He listened, but ultimately told them he was staying at LSU. Weis had quietly emerged as a dark-horse NFL candidate after his run at Ole Miss. Part of that appeal came from his past NFL ties and his time as an offensive assistant at Alabama in 2016, which overlapped with Jalen Hurts.

Jalen Hurts’ Alabama roots are a big part of why Charlie Weis Jr. drew serious NFL interest. Hurts was at Alabama from 2016 to 2018, starting in 2016 and 2017 before serving as the backup in 2018. During that same stretch, Weis worked in Tuscaloosa as an offensive analyst and assistant coach. He directly coached quarterbacks and running backs, including Hurts and Heisman winner Derrick Henry.

That’s also where the Weis–Lane Kiffin relationship began, with Kiffin running the offense at Alabama at the time. Because of that shared history, many analysts believe Weis “knows Jalen’s DNA from day one” and understands how to build an offense around his strengths. That’s exactly what the Eagles have been searching for. Philadelphia’s offense moves heavily around RPOs, and Hurts loves that space with his ball handling, footwork, and decision-making.

Weis’ scheme fits perfectly. He believes in molding the system to the quarterback. And not forcing them into a rigid system. That approach has produced results. At Ole Miss, Weis installed an offense built on quick reads and easy decisions. It helped Jaxson Dart turn into a first-round NFL draft pick after setting school records in total offense (4,774 yards), passing yards (4,729), and efficiency (180.7).

Trinidad Chambliss thrived as well, finishing No. 15 nationally in efficiency (158.8) and leading the country in total offense in 2025 with 3,298 passing yards and 506 rushing yards. The Eagles know the formula works. They’ve also seen what stability can do. Aside from Shane Steichen, who served as offensive coordinator from 2021 to 2023, Philadelphia has cycled through playcallers almost every season.

Under Steichen, Hurts had his best year, finishing as NFL MVP runner-up and leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl. When that continuity disappeared, the cracks showed. The 2023 season under Brian Johnson became an outlier, marked by turnovers and scheme issues after Steichen left for a head coaching job. All of that made Weis a logical fit. But for now, that reunion won’t happen.

What do the finances suggest?

Charlie Weis Jr. is sitting in a pretty comfortable spot at LSU. He’s locked into a three-year, $7.5 million deal that pays him $2.5 million per year through the 2028 season. The contract also includes a yearly “look-in” clause, making sure he remains the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the SEC. Otherwise, he gets an automatic raise if someone crosses him.

Here’s the fun part: if Weis ever leaves for a pro job as a primary play-caller or a head coach, he owes LSU nothing. No buyout. Clean exit. The buyout will only kick in inside the NCAA. If he takes another college assistant job before April 1, he’d owe LSU 300% of his annual salary, which is up to $7.5 million. After April 1, that drops to 100% of his salary.

Either way, it’s a costly move. But realistically, there’s no rush. The average NFL coordinator makes around $1 million per year. Chip Kelly is the outlier at $6 million, and even Kellen Moore was around $2.5 million in 2024. Weis is already making that in Baton Rouge.