Alabama Coach & DB Set Out ‘Violent’ Plan For Kalen DeBoer’s 3rd Year

Kalen DeBoer’s team is heading in a “violent” direction this spring. After missing the playoffs finals for two straight seasons, Alabama is all set to make a massive comeback in the 2026 season. Entering his third year, DeBoer knows the grace period is over. The passive defensive play that cost them playoff spots forced a massive philosophical shift in Tuscaloosa.

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Alabama’s defensive coordinator Kane Wommack wants to build a very strong and scary defense for the 2026 season. He compares it to a Category five hurricane, which is something people know is coming and is dangerous, but still cannot stop. That is the kind of powerful impact he wants his defense to have on opponents.

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During spring practice, he focuses on one crucial word: “Violence.” He does not mean playing dirty or recklessly. Instead, he wants his players to be very physical and aggressive. In simple terms, Wommack wants the defense to attack on every play, from hitting hard, chasing players quickly, to finishing tackles with strength. His goal is to make sure the offense feels pressure and intensity every single moment of the game.

One player who shows this mindset very well is junior defensive back Red Morgan. He is known for tackling hard and making quick, smart decisions on the field. During spring practice, he has also become a leader in the secondary, helping set the tone for other players.

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Kane Wommack already views Red Morgan as a defensive centerpiece. “He’s probably one of the best strikers I’ve seen from a tackling perspective,” Wommack noted. For Morgan, that aggressive style is just following orders.

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“That’s a part of our swarm defense mentality,” Morgan said. “We’ve just gotta go out there and have a violent mentality… Just the way we use our hands, just the way we take on blocks, the way we tackle.”

That technique showed up in his game last year as he played 15 games, started 5 of them, and made 26 tackles. Out of those, 3 were tackles for loss. He also added 3 quarterback hurries, broke up one pass, and forced one fumble. Even after doing well, Morgan does not think he is a complete player yet, as he wants to replicate the same success as his role model and former Alabama player Brian Branch by being reliable all over the field.

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“My ability just to play anywhere and the coaches trusting me to play anywhere, I appreciate them, you know what I’m saying, to put that trust in me where I can play anywhere in the secondary,” Morgan said. “That’s a part of the swarm D mentality: violence, and we just have to go out there and have a violent mentality.”

Miami also used the same technique against Ohio State to get the final spot in the playoffs. Their defensive lineman, Reuben Bain Jr., explained how they followed the “Violent” mode while facing the Bucks’ offense.

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“I feel like [our violence] shows in a tremendous way because everyone can see how we swarm to the ball, how hard we play, and just be violent,” Bain said. “Be violent in the way we communicate, run to the ball, and the way we hit people. Violence is the way of life for Coach Hetherman. He instills that in us, and it’s been a way of life for us.”

So, let’s wait and see if following the same approach will help Kalen DeBoer and team overcome last season’s misery or not.

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Alabama’s defensive mishaps

Morgan’s push for a violent mentality isn’t just spring camp talk. It stems directly from when Alabama’s defense ended its championship hopes last season, going 3-38 against Indiana. The Crimson Tide got bullied in the trenches in that game.

That moment became a hard-hitting learning point for the team. In that game, Indiana completely controlled the match. They gained 407 total yards, and 215 of those yards came just from running the ball, which shows how strong their ground game was.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza also played really well. He completed 14 out of 16 passes for 192 yards and threw three touchdowns. Alabama couldn’t stop them at all, so that’s exactly why now Wommack and his team are going all-in to make sure that doesn’t happen ever again.

The shame of walking off the field after a tough loss and bad performance still haunts Alabama players, and their linebacker, Yhonzae Pierre, explains the feeling perfectly.

“We still got that in the back of our mind,” Pierre said on “The Millers’ Edge.” “Nobody wants that feeling walking off the field. So, we are trying to put that into the aspect of every day as we work. We are not trying to have that same feeling again. And the new guys that’re coming along, we’re trying to bring them with us.”

For Wommack, Morgan, and this rebuilt defense, escaping that lingering shame starts with one thing: hitting first. Let us know what you think in the comments down below.