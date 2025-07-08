Alabama Commit’s Mom Issues Bold Claim Against Nick Saban Recruiting Narrative

Alabama’s rival fans are constantly changing their minds, and they have again come up with a new explanation for the Crimson Tide’s recruiting success. After months of claiming Nick Saban retired, because he couldn’t handle the NIL era, these same fans now say he’s secretly manipulating top recruits to commit to a program that he no longer runs. The worst part? This rumor became so widespread that the mother of the 5-star linebacker who hails from Gainesville had to clarify that Saban played no part in her son’s recruitment, crediting Kalen DeBoer and his staff instead. So, for now, it’s all DeBoer’s charm that’s attracting top talent.

It all started when a Tennessee fan, RJ Ellison, stirred the pot on X, making a bold comment on Bama’s recruiting success: “Courtney Morgan, the GM, likes my post about Saban still recruiting for Alabama. I knew it was not ‘All DeBoer’ doing all the work! 🤣” Ellison doubled down on his earlier tweet where he said, “Saban is still recruiting for y’all; it’s ok to admit it.” Now, the fact that their general manager, Courtney Morgan, liked that tweet only added fuel to the fire. And then the photo shoots with five-star recruits, like running back Ezavier Crowell, made it more evident.

Even though coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff successfully recruited standout linebacker Xavier Griffin, some critics persist in claiming that Nick Saban still secretly manipulates Alabama’s recruiting. Griffin’s mother, Jay Clay, doesn’t buy it. She identifies the inaccurate conversation and intervenes, choosing to correct the misinformation. Even Touchdown Alabama backs her stance, saying: “Mother of Alabama 5-Star commit fires back at Saban, helping Tide recruit narrative.”

This came straight after Jay Clay’s bold admission on X, stating, “Let me make this clear for (Xavier Griffin) recruitment when it comes to Alabama. Makes me mad to hear Kalen DeBoer can’t recruit because our coach and his staff did a great job! I met Saban once, but he is not the one that offered or talked to us at any point. (Christian Robinson) was and is the (G.O.A.T.) that got my son to Bama!! Love our staff and can’t wait! Roll Tide.” DeBoer’s team in Alabama is proving their worth, and Clay’s message cuts through the noise, highlighting their hard work, earned respect, and strong commitment.

Xavier Griffin’s exceptional talent is undeniable. He dominated on the field, earning a Georgia Region 8-6A first-team spot with 54 tackles and 15 sacks. His success extended beyond his region; Griffin also starred nationally in the 2025 Polynesian Bowl (Hawaii, January 16) and the Navy All-American Bowl (Texas, January 11). Such a commitment from a player of his caliber naturally sparks skepticism among rival fans.

Alabama’s 2026 recruiting class is exploding, boasting five five-star recruits—including running back Ezavier Crowell, linebacker Xavier Griffin, wide receiver Cederian Morgan, and safety Jireh Edwards—all committing recently. With 19 total commitments, 12 from the Top 300, Alabama is a top contender for the nation’s No. 1 class. This recruiting surge proves Coach DeBoer’s elite recruiting prowess in the post-Saban era.

And it’s not just Jay Clay who’s applauding Kalen DeBoer’s recruiting success.

Kalen DeBoer’s recruiting trail gets a backing

Though this season has been below Alabama’s usual high standards, their recruiting is better than ever. Back in 2023, their class was nationally ranked No. 1 and included seven 5-star recruits. Yet, doubts arose about Alabama’s ability to sustain its top-tier status without Saban at the helm. But now the narrative has changed, as their 2026 class has five 5-star signees, which will keep on increasing.

That success has started getting national attention. On McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Paul Finebaum heaped praise on Kalen DeBoer’s work. “I think at this moment in time, Kalen DeBoer can do no wrong,” Finebaum said. “He is dialing up everything on the recruiting trail. There’s stability in the program, and that goes back to not losing anyone in the portal. And I really think that helps the momentum… The brand of Alabama remains large. As great as Nick Saban was, and he was, this program lives on.” No wonder that’s the case. Alabama lost no player in the spring transfer portal, and that’s no small feat.

While Alabama’s football program is thriving, Auburn’s seems to be struggling. Hugh Freeze’s Tigers have the 80th-ranked recruiting class nationally and 16th in the SEC, with just seven commitments. Finebaum didn’t mince words before talking about the contrast: “As great as Alabama looks at this particular moment, Auburn looks equally as bad.” On one side, Kalen DeBoer is making big moves in the competitive, NIL-influenced recruiting landscape; Auburn’s recruiting efforts are lagging.

Still, the future depends on more than just momentum. Even the strongest programs can falter after a few poor seasons, warns Finebaum, citing Florida State’s post-Bobby Bowden decline. Despite Jimbo Fisher‘s initial success, including a 2013 national title, the Seminoles have had five sub-.500 seasons since 2018. DeBoer now shoulders the responsibility of maintaining Alabama’s elite status. While Saban’s legacy provides a buffer, DeBoer must consistently win games and recruit top talent to preserve Alabama’s reputation and legacy.