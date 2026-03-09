Alabama DB Arrested Over 2 Grave Offenses Makes Spring Comeback Under Kalen DeBoer

For one Alabama defensive back, spring practice isn’t just about drills and reps, but a way to redeem himself after facing legal issues, which led to suspension. Regardless, he has a massive opportunity to develop his skills and show his true potential, as Kalen DeBoer brought him back into the squad.

As per updates from Alabama’s senior writer, Charlie Potter, on X, Kalen DeBoer’s DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. is back on the field with his team after facing suspension for seven games. He was part of the team’s spring practice sessions at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa.

Back in November 2025, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. faced an indefinite suspension from the University of Alabama after being charged with serious offenses, namely reckless endangerment, attempting to evade law enforcement, and speeding. The moment this news came out, head coach Kalen DeBoer made the news of his suspension public.

“Unfortunately, with this information I have at this time, I talked to Dre, and we need to indefinitely suspend him,” DeBoer said. “He understands there are consequences that come with his actions.”

Kalen DeBoer’s decision to reinstate Kirkpatrick is a calculated second chance rooted in strict accountability. Earning his way back required him to prove that he aligned with the new regime’s culture. Now, this spring is a high-stakes audition to regain the trust of a staff that won’t tolerate further distractions.

Later, the court’s records showed that Kirkpatrick was released from Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $1,500 bond after the arrest. The charges went far beyond a simple traffic violation. Fleeing law enforcement and reckless endangerment are grave offenses that instantly jeopardized his collegiate career. The intense late-night standoff on University Boulevard forced DeBoer’s hand, turning a promising sophomore campaign into a desperate fight to save his football career.

Imago Alabama Defensive Back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. (21) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Mar 8, 2026.

Meanwhile, law enforcement arrested him after he was found rashly driving at around 2:44 am. Officer Christopher Fuerch, who took him into custody, mentioned that Kirkpatrick drove a white Mercedes sedan “at a high rate of speed and continued to accelerate without regard to heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic.”

Fuerch, along with two other officers, was instructing him to pull over. To stop the car, Fuerch had to grab the handle of the car door, while other officers had to put their hands on the hood of the car to stop it, but instead of slowing down, Kirkpatrick sped away.

In the report, he also mentioned how he immediately recognized him as Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., as he had had interactions with him before, too. Kirkpatrick was already building momentum with the team, recording nine tackles and one forced fumble in eight games. Over his two seasons, he recorded 12 tackles in 21 games for Alabama.

Adding to the pressure is his father’s legacy as a 10-year NFL veteran, which sets a high bar for the young defensive back. He is the son of former NFL defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick, who played 10 seasons in the league. This set the expectations even higher for him. Missing the final seven games completely derailed his momentum and buried him on the depth chart.

So, spring camp is his crucial window to reclaim the ground that he lost. With the secondary undergoing offseason shifts, Kirkpatrick’s return provides a clean slate to remind the staff why he earned early rotational snaps. Well, Kirkpatrick is just one of the many Alabama players to have been suspended, since the program has a history of players rubbing the coaching staff the wrong way.

Alabama’s history with suspensions

It’s not just Dre Kirkpatrick who faced legal problems. Under Kalen DeBoer, there’s another player who faced the same consequences. Back in April 2024, Alabama’s offensive lineman Elijah Prichett was arrested in Tuscaloosa and charged with “exhibition of speed” because of his reckless driving.

If Pritchett were found guilty, he could spend up to three months in jail, pay a fine of up to $500, and lose his driver’s license for up to six months. He was held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail but was let out after paying a $300 bond.

Then, back in 2022, Alabama’s cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested in Mississippi on charges of speeding with no insurance and also due to possession of marijuana, which was the first offense. So, it’s pretty clear that Alabama does have a history of players getting involved in reckless driving.

Coming back to Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., there’s no doubt that he’s got the talent to be a top-tier player, but he needs to work on regaining the staff’s trust every day. Under Kalen DeBoer, the message is clear: actions matter as much as performance. If he stays locked in, spring can be the first step toward a real comeback.